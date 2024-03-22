×

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:46 IST

WATCH | Steve Smith explaining Virat Kohli's cover drive in Hindi STUNS everyone, how's it possible?

In the viral clip, Steve Smith, who is a member of the IPL commentary team on Star Sports, can be seen explaining Virat Kohli's cover drive in fluent Hindi.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Steve Smith
Steve Smith | Image:Star Sports
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The world's premier cricketing extravaganza is gearing up to commence on Friday with a clash between the reigning champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). These two formidable teams will face off at the legendary MA Chidambaram (Chepauk) Stadium in Chennai. Ahead of this much-anticipated encounter, a video has taken the internet by storm, featuring Australian batsman Steve Smith speaking in Hindi.

Also Read: MS Dhoni SLAMMED for giving up CSK captaincy before IPL 2024: ‘MSD should have RETIRED first’

Steve Smith speaks in Hindi

In the viral clip, Steve Smith, who is a member of the IPL commentary team on Star Sports, can be seen explaining Virat Kohli's cover drive in fluent Hindi. This unexpected linguistic display by Smith left many baffled, as it's widely known that he doesn't speak Hindi. However, the truth behind the video is that Smith was delivering his commentary in English, and what the audience heard was an AI-generated Hindi translation. This innovative feature is part of Star Sports' enhanced coverage for IPL 2024.

Steve Smith, who last played in the IPL in 2021, has joined Star Sports for the coverage of IPL 2024 after no team bought him at the auctions last year. Smith went unsold in the IPL 2024 auction held in Dubai in December 2023.  This is the first time Smith has become a part of the IPL commentary panel. 

The 34-year-old will look to get a place in Australia's T20 squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in June. However, his inclusion in the team remains in doubt because of his relatively lower strike rate in the shortest format. 

Also Read: 'Who would have thought...': Ruturaj Gaikwad shares insightful convo with RCB leader Faf du Plessis

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is making a comeback to competitive cricket after a break of more than two months. He missed out on the Test series against England due to the birth of his second child, a boy named Akaay. Kohli is expected to be picked up for the T20 World Cup 2024, which will be held in the West Indies and the USA. 

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:23 IST

IPL

