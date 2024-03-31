Advertisement

Lucknow Super Giants claimed a victory over Punjab Kings in a thrilling IPL T20 match yesterday, winning by 21 runs. The Super Giants posted a formidable total of 199/8 in their 20 overs, with standout performances from Quinton de Kock who scored 54, and Krunal Pandya who contributed an unbeaten 43 runs off 22 balls. In response, the Punjab Kings fought hard but could only manage 178/5 in their 20 overs, with Shikhar Dhawan leading the charge with 70 runs off 50 balls. Mayank Yadav shone for the Super Giants, taking 3 wickets for 27 runs in his 4 overs, earning him the Player of the Match award. This exciting match took place at the Ekana Sports City in Lucknow.

Stuart Broad heaps praise on Mayank Yadav’s pace in LSG vs PBKS

With his IPL debut on Saturday, Mayank Yadav made an enduring impact by displaying both unbridled velocity and deft control. Mayank, who was playing for the LSG against PBKS, contributed significantly to the team's triumph by taking three wickets in his four overs.

Stuart Broad, a former fast bowler for England, expressed his enthusiasm over watching Mayank's outstanding bowling performance and noted that despite his raw velocity, he could still keep control. The 21-year-old's attention to maintaining precise lines and lengths was commended by Broad for posing a challenge to the Punjab hitters, especially on the newly renovated field at the Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Stadium.

Mayank's impressive start attracted a lot of attention since he was able to frequently reach speeds of 150 kph. His fastest delivery of the IPL 2024 was recorded at 155.8 kph, which was the fastest ball to yet. His lightning-fast speed unsettled veteran batsmen like Jonny Bairstow and Jitesh Sharma, eventually resulting in three vital wickets at a cost of just 28 runs.

Mayank's devastating spell, which destroyed Punjab's batting lineup, was a major factor in Lucknow's 21-run triumph after they successfully defended 199 runs. His IPL career got off to a lucky start as he won the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance. Speaking on Star Sports, Stuart Broad said:

“Obviously, he has natural pace, but his control of line and length was exceptional for a young bowler,”

“Sometimes, as a young bowler, you can come in and charge in with the emotion and try and bowl as quickly as possible. But the radar goes. But I thought his control of the lines was fantastic. Yes, Jonny Bairstow hit a fantastic shot to the backward of point when there was a bit of width. But, other than that, he really didn’t give the batters anything. When you see world-class batters like Jonny Bairstow, who have played all over the world, when they are getting rushed, you know there’s something special. “I am delighted to see him getting the Player of the Match. When you see a fast bowler getting the award, it brings a smile to my face,”

Stuart Broad issued a warning to Steve Smith regarding Mayank Yadav

In a hilarious revelation, Stuart Broad said that he had already messaged Steve Smith, warning him about Mayank Yadav's quick pace and telling the Australian squad to watch out for the young player if he went on a visit to Australia later in the year. He added:

“You don’t need to get far ahead. But I have already texted Steve Smith. If you are seeing this guy in Australia in the Test series, get used to it,”

The jokes are intercut with talk about Mayank's outstanding debut, which has sparked demands for his participation in the senior national squad. Given that Australia will host India for a five-test series starting on November 22, 2024, and ending on January 7, 2025, talk regarding Mayank's probable quick promotion to the national team has picked up steam in the wake of his outstanding performance.