Virat Kohli and Will Jacks steered RCB to its second consecutive win in the IPL 2024 on Sunday. The duo put on a phenomenal stand of 166 to take RCB past the finish line against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Kohli let go of his expressive side when he witnessed Jacks taking the bowlers to the cleaners from the opposite end. However, what raised further eyebrows was his after-match comments.

What did Virat Kohli say following the end of the GT vs RCB game?

After anchoring Royal Challengers Bengaluru to a victory against GT, a blatant Virat Kohli did not shy away from putting forward his thoughts about critics repeatedly pointing out concerns regarding his strike rate and his vulnerabilities against spin.

"Not really, I think all the people who talk about strike rates and me not playing spin well are the ones who love talking about this stuff. But, for me, it's about winning the game for the team. And there is a reason you have done this for 15 years," Virat Kohli said after his match-winning knock against Gujarat.

"You have done this, day in and day out. You have won games for your team. And I am not quite sure. If you have not been in that situation yourself, to sit and speak about the game from a box."

Virat Kohli facing flak for the comments he made

Being verbose with both bat and words, this is how Virat Kohli has responded to his naysayers throughout his career, however, it draws attention each time, and this statement of Kohli has got the social media world talking. Virat Kohli's words have not landed well with netizens and many users have dropped their reaction to Virat Kohli's statement, criticising his temper. One user wrote, “Such arrogance is dangerous” whereas, one other flaked him for raising this subject rather than talking about his game.

What a downfall for The Virat Kohli.

Instead of talking about how he batted through phases and how he improved his game , this guy goes on and talks about commentators and critics.



pic.twitter.com/CR0M0x2unI — Pujara’s Kiki (@FlyingSlip_)

Virat Kohli is leading the Orange Cap race in the IPL 2024, and could undisputedly walk into the T20 World Cup side despite the strike rate concerns.