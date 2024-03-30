×

Defence
Updated March 30th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

'How much will Virat Kohli do alone. He would have scored 120 if...': Sunil Gavaskar BLASTS RCB

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar criticized the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batters for not providing adequate support to Virat Kohli.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli
Sunil Gavaskar and Virat Kohli | Image:BCCI/IPL
Virat Kohli continued his outstanding performance in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) with a stellar 83 off 59 balls against the Kolkata Knight Riders at home, following his impressive 77 against the Punjab Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru the previous week. However, despite Kohli's efforts, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) posted a total of 182/6 in their 20 overs, a target that Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably chased down with 19 balls to spare.

Also Read: RCB vs KKR: Virat Kohli playfully retrieves Mic from Cameron Green's hands in hilarious mix-up-WATCH

Sunil Gavaskar blasts RCB

Expressing his disappointment at RCB's home loss, which broke their nine-match winning streak in IPL 2024, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar criticized the Bengaluru batters for not providing adequate support to Virat Kohli.

"You tell me how much Kohli will do alone - someone should accompany him, If someone had supported him today, he would definitely have scored 120 instead of 83, so this is team sport not a single man game, he didn't get any support today," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

After the early dismissal of captain Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli formed partnerships of 65 runs with Cameron Green and 42 runs with Glenn Maxwell. While Kohli maintained the momentum, his partners failed to capitalize on their starts. RCB ended their innings at 182 with Dinesh Karthik contributing a quick 20 off eight balls, including three sixes.

Despite setting what seemed to be a challenging target on a tricky pitch, Kolkata Knight Riders, propelled by Sunil Narine's explosive 47 off 22 balls and Venkatesh Iyer's brisk 50 off 30 balls, reached the target in 16.5 overs with seven wickets remaining.

Also Read: 'IMPOSSIBLE for RCB to win IPL': Michael Vaughan and Irfan Pathan LAMBAST RCB after loss to KKR

RCB's defeat halted IPL 2024's unbeaten home run of nine consecutive wins since the beginning of the season. The loss also extended Kolkata Knight Riders' undefeated streak at the Chinnaswamy Stadium against RCB since 2015. In their next match, RCB will lock horns against Lucknow Super Giants on Tuesday, April 2. 
 

Published March 30th, 2024 at 19:10 IST

