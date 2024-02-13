Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 13th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

'Rohit is already 36': Gavaskar's BLUNT take on MI replacing Rohit Sharma as captain with Hardik

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma, who guided Mumbai Indians to a record five IPL titles, faced criticism from fans initially.

Vishal Tiwari
rohit sharma hardik pandya
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya | Image:pti
  • 2 min read
Mumbai Indians sent shockwaves across the cricketing world when they announced their decision to replace Rohit Sharma as captain of the team after 10 long years. The decision came just days after MI successfully signed their former star Hardik Pandya from Gujarat Titans. 

3 things you need to know

  • Mumbai Indians won five IPL titles under the leadership of Rohit Sharma
  • Hardik Pandya has replaced Rohit as the new captain of Mumbai Indians
  • Mumbai Indians secured Hardik from Gujarat Titans for an undisclosed sum

Sunil Gavaskar gives his blunt opinion on MI's decision

According to former Indian opener Sunil Gavaskar, Mumbai Indians (MI) made a strategic decision to appoint Hardik Pandya as their new captain, succeeding Rohit Sharma, with the team's long-term vision in mind.

The decision to replace Rohit Sharma, who guided MI to a record five IPL titles, faced criticism from fans initially. However, Sunil Gavaskar believes that considering Rohit's age and Hardik's leadership potential, the franchise made a wise choice.

Advertisement

“Look they have always thought about the future of the franchise. Rohit Sharma is already 36 years old and also faces immense pressure being the captain of India for all three formats. They have tried to reduce some of that burden and give that responsibility on the young shoulders of Hardik Pandya,” Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Hardik's successful stint with the Gujarat Titans (GT), where he led the team to consecutive finals in two seasons and clinched the IPL title in 2022, showcased his leadership capabilities and may have contributed to MI's decision.

Advertisement

Hardik was associated with Mumbai Indians from 2015 to 2022 before he made up his mind to join the newly launched Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2022 season and beyond. Hardik was successful in leading the side as he helped Gujarat win their maiden IPL title in its debut year.  

After Hardik's return to Mumbai Indians, Gujarat Titans appointed the young and dynamic Shubman Gill as their new captain. Shubman Gill was IPL's top run-scorer in the 2023 edition. He will be assisted in the IPL 2024 season by head coach Ashish Nehra.

Advertisement

Published February 13th, 2024 at 20:39 IST

