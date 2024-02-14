Advertisement

Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan has expressed skepticism regarding Pat Cummins' worthiness of the hefty price tag attached to him by the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2024 auction held last December.

Irfan Pathan on Pat Cummins' huge price tag

Irfan Pathan, in a conversation with Star Sports, underscored Pat Cummins' limited track record in the T20 format, both in international matches and IPL. He emphasized the need for Cummins to demonstrate his capabilities in the shortest format of the game to justify his price tag for SRH.

"I believe Pat Cummins hasn't yet proved himself in T20 cricket, forget about the IPL, even in Australian cricket. Does he captain Australia in T20Is? If he doesn't even captain Australia in T20Is, there will be a question mark on such a huge price tag," Irfan Pathan said.

Advertisement

“His numbers are not that good in T20 cricket. However, when you place such a huge bid, you say how can you make him sit out. So that pressure will be there on them," he added.

Irfan Pathan's remarks reflect concerns about the potential risk associated with SRH's investment in Cummins, given his relatively unproven performance in T20 cricket.

Advertisement

The auction marked a pivotal moment in IPL history, witnessing record-breaking purchases, including Cummins' acquisition by the Sunrisers for a staggering Rs 20.50 crore. This move, coupled with Kolkata Knight Riders' purchase of Mitchell Starc for a historic Rs 24.75 crore, elevated the anticipation surrounding Australian players, particularly after their triumph in the ODI World Cup 2023 hosted in India.

The upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League, IPL 2024, is generating immense anticipation as it gears up for its launch in March-April this year. Cricket fans worldwide are eagerly awaiting the return of this thrilling T20 extravaganza, which is set to showcase the talents of the world's finest cricketers representing various franchises.

Advertisement

As the countdown to the IPL 2024 season begins, anticipation is mounting, promising another exhilarating chapter in the league's history, filled with unforgettable moments and dramatic showdowns on the cricket field.