Friday's IPL match saw the Chennai Super Kings post a total of 165/5 in 20 overs, with standout performances from Shivam Dube (45 off 24) and Ajinkya Rahane (35 off 30). In response, Sunrisers Hyderabad chased down the target, scoring 166/4 in 18.1 overs, winning by 6 wickets with 11 balls to spare. Aiden Markram's impressive 50 off 36 and Abhishek Sharma's quickfire 37 off 12 were instrumental in the Sunrisers' victory. Notably, Abhishek Sharma was awarded Player of the Match for his all-round contribution. The Toss was won by Sunrisers who elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

SRH pay tribute to MS Dhoni after beating CSK with 6 wickets

MS Dhoni faced just one delivery in the SRH match, and CSK lost by six wickets. On April 8, CSK will next play KKR. The fans was incredibly devoted to CSK star Dhoni during the match against SRH in Hyderabad, even though he didn't play much with the bat. The crowd's unwavering support for him showed how much they respected the renowned batter-wicketer. Despite Dhoni's limited batting output that day, his presence alone electrified the stadium as supporters wildly chanted his name.

As he remarked during the post-match presentation, even SRH skipper Pat Cummins was taken aback by the enormous support for Dhoni shown by the Hyderabad fans. IPL just posted a video of Dhoni's special moments in Hyderabad on their official website. When Dhoni took the pitch, the crowd's response was remarkable; the stadium echoed with loud 'Dhoni, Dhoni' chants.

Jaydev Unadkat, Aiden Markram, and Heinrich Klaasen of SRH paid tribute to Dhoni in the video. Markram commended Dhoni's enduring brilliance, while Klaasen stated his confidence that Dhoni would go down in sports history as a legend.

"He is going down as a legend. Especially in this country, as well," said Klaasen. "Yeah, he's still got it. He is still the legend," said Markram. "There is no point denying the fact that everyone is a MS Dhoni fan. He has got aura behind him," said Unadkat.

Since handing up the CSK captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, MS Dhoni has focused mostly on his wicketkeeping responsibilities and has shown exceptional abilities from the start of the competition. Despite having few opportunities to bat, Dhoni had an outstanding game against DC, scoring 37 runs off of just 16 balls.

Dhoni faced just one delivery in the most recent match against SRH, and CSK lost by six wickets. The match between Dhoni's CSK and KKR is scheduled for Monday, April 8.

