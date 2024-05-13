Advertisement

Former India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday probably played his last match at the Chepauk Stadium when Chennai Super Kings (CSK) locked horns against Rajasthan Royals in match number 61 of IPL 2024. CSK beat RR by 5 wickets to secure two crucial points in the IPL 2024 points table. It was CSK's last home game before the start of the IPL playoffs and the players and supper staff took a lap of honour for their fans.

Suresh Raina hugs MS Dhoni

After the match against Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings players thanked the Chepauk fans by taking a lap of honour around the ground. After securing their 50th home win at the venue, the players also generously distributed signed balls to fans as a token of appreciation. MS Dhoni was also present during the ceremony, where the CSK management had asked fans to stay back after the match.

Meanwhile, Suresh Raina, the former CSK batter, met MS Dhoni after the match and congratulated him on the victory. A video of the heartwarming meeting has gone viral on social media.

MS Dhoni's journey in the IPL

MS Dhoni's journey in cricket is nothing short of extraordinary. Hailing from Ranchi, he rose through the ranks with sheer talent and determination to become one of the most loved and admired cricketers of all time. His breakthrough came in 2004 when he made his international debut against Bangladesh. From there on, Dhoni never looked back, establishing himself as one of the finest wicketkeeper-batters and captain the world has ever seen.

Under MS Dhoni's captaincy, India achieved unprecedented success, winning major tournaments including the ICC T20 World Cup in 2007, the ICC Cricket World Cup in 2011, and the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. In the Indian Premier League (IPL), MS Dhoni's association with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) became the stuff of legends. Dhoni guided CSK to a record five IPL titles with the latest trophy coming in 2023.

