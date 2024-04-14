×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:08 IST

'Suryakumar properly UNBOXING RCB. The most pathetic bowling line-up': RCB lambasted after MI loss

RCB fans went ballistic after their team lost fifty match in the IPL 2024. MI defeated RCB by 7 wickets. They won the match with 27 balls to spare.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
MI vs RCB
MI vs RCB | Image:Jio Cinema/BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets at Wankhede on Thursday. RCB put on a commendable total of 196 on the board, but on the day there was no stopping to Mumbai Indians' batters. Hardik Pandya's men chased the score down in just 15.3 overs, with 7 wickets in hand.

Also Read | 'I hope Virat is not in T20 WC': Aussie star & RCB teammate remark

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets

MI vs RCB match was one of a kind spectacle as much was on display in the encounter. There was Jasprit Bumrah firing on all cylinders with the ball. He took a 5-fer to cause ripples in RCB camp. For Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik once again stood up and provided a late blitz to take the score almost past 200. In reply, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the attack to the RCB bowlers, and when they got out Suryakumar Yadav went all out on the RCB bowlers. There was no respite for them as they conceded 15 sixes in the innings.

Advertisement

Also Read | Brilliant Jasprit Bumrah rips apart RCB with a 5-wicket haul

RCB fans immensely disappointed with their team

Having obtained a total of 196, RCB had momentum in the mid-innings break, but Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma quickly turned it around in MI's favour. From Reece Topley to Mohammed Siraj to Akash Deep to the debutant Will Jacks, every bowler received a heavy beating at Wankhede, which consequently left a total of 196, which in ordinary circumstances is taken as a mammoth total, in a frail shape.

Following their loss, the fifth one in the prevalent season of the IPL, fans expressed their disappointment with the team of RCB and criticised them heavily on the social media platform X. Here are a few of the many reactions.

Advertisement

With their reactions, fans made it clear that are performance like this is unacceptable and the team needs to gear up quickly.

Advertisement

Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:46 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate sales up 68%

Real estate rockets

4 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

7 minutes ago
Godrej Locks

Godrej Locks expansion

9 minutes ago
Indian stock markets to open higher

LIC investments in Adani

14 minutes ago
UFC

UFC 300 Results

16 minutes ago
Credit Card

Credit card rules

17 minutes ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

23 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

27 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

28 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

29 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

30 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

31 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

31 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

32 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

32 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

32 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

39 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World15 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World17 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo