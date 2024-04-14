Updated April 12th, 2024 at 00:08 IST
'Suryakumar properly UNBOXING RCB. The most pathetic bowling line-up': RCB lambasted after MI loss
RCB fans went ballistic after their team lost fifty match in the IPL 2024. MI defeated RCB by 7 wickets. They won the match with 27 balls to spare.
- Sports
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets at Wankhede on Thursday. RCB put on a commendable total of 196 on the board, but on the day there was no stopping to Mumbai Indians' batters. Hardik Pandya's men chased the score down in just 15.3 overs, with 7 wickets in hand.
Also Read | 'I hope Virat is not in T20 WC': Aussie star & RCB teammate remark
Advertisement
Mumbai Indians thump Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets
MI vs RCB match was one of a kind spectacle as much was on display in the encounter. There was Jasprit Bumrah firing on all cylinders with the ball. He took a 5-fer to cause ripples in RCB camp. For Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik once again stood up and provided a late blitz to take the score almost past 200. In reply, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the attack to the RCB bowlers, and when they got out Suryakumar Yadav went all out on the RCB bowlers. There was no respite for them as they conceded 15 sixes in the innings.
Advertisement
Also Read | Brilliant Jasprit Bumrah rips apart RCB with a 5-wicket haul
RCB fans immensely disappointed with their team
Having obtained a total of 196, RCB had momentum in the mid-innings break, but Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma quickly turned it around in MI's favour. From Reece Topley to Mohammed Siraj to Akash Deep to the debutant Will Jacks, every bowler received a heavy beating at Wankhede, which consequently left a total of 196, which in ordinary circumstances is taken as a mammoth total, in a frail shape.
Following their loss, the fifth one in the prevalent season of the IPL, fans expressed their disappointment with the team of RCB and criticised them heavily on the social media platform X. Here are a few of the many reactions.
Advertisement
With their reactions, fans made it clear that are performance like this is unacceptable and the team needs to gear up quickly.
Advertisement
Published April 11th, 2024 at 23:46 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.