Mumbai Indians hammered Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets at Wankhede on Thursday. RCB put on a commendable total of 196 on the board, but on the day there was no stopping to Mumbai Indians' batters. Hardik Pandya's men chased the score down in just 15.3 overs, with 7 wickets in hand.

MI vs RCB match was one of a kind spectacle as much was on display in the encounter. There was Jasprit Bumrah firing on all cylinders with the ball. He took a 5-fer to cause ripples in RCB camp. For Bengaluru, Dinesh Karthik once again stood up and provided a late blitz to take the score almost past 200. In reply, Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan took the attack to the RCB bowlers, and when they got out Suryakumar Yadav went all out on the RCB bowlers. There was no respite for them as they conceded 15 sixes in the innings.

RCB fans immensely disappointed with their team

Having obtained a total of 196, RCB had momentum in the mid-innings break, but Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma quickly turned it around in MI's favour. From Reece Topley to Mohammed Siraj to Akash Deep to the debutant Will Jacks, every bowler received a heavy beating at Wankhede, which consequently left a total of 196, which in ordinary circumstances is taken as a mammoth total, in a frail shape.

Following their loss, the fifth one in the prevalent season of the IPL, fans expressed their disappointment with the team of RCB and criticised them heavily on the social media platform X. Here are a few of the many reactions.

The most pathetic bowling line up in the world is RCB's bowling.#ChampionsLeague #MIvsRCB #Fallout — samridh agarwal (@scorp_samridh) April 11, 2024

Boycotting IPL from now on. Will only watch WPL

My Real RCB♥️ pic.twitter.com/iYLuU7XyMn — Abhyudaya Mohan (@AbhyudayaMohan) April 11, 2024

RCB team be like pic.twitter.com/MnSjpNfTO9 — Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 11, 2024

When Kohli scored 100, they blamed him for RCB loss



Now when Kohli failed, what would they blame him for?



RCB BOWLING UNIT is the problem. This is it. pic.twitter.com/DKdlmJO2dI — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) April 11, 2024

With their reactions, fans made it clear that are performance like this is unacceptable and the team needs to gear up quickly.