×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 6th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Suryakumar Yadav back in mix as faltering Mumbai Indians desperate to arrest slide in IPL

MI is at the bottom of the 10-team points table after three straight losses, while Delhi Capitals have fallen to the ninth position after losing by 106 runs in their most recent game.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav in action at the nets | Image:Suryakumar Yadav
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

A fit-again Suryakumar Yadav will be expected to immediately deliver the goods when faltering Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals lock horns in a bid to arrest their slide in their Indian Premier League clash here on Sunday.

With three losses in a row, MI are languishing at the bottom whereas Delhi Capitals have spiralled down to the ninth spot in the 10-team points table following a 106-run hammering in their last match.

Advertisement

If MI have once again made a characteristic start of falling into a hole with a string of defeats, the misfiring Delhi Capitals have had a similar fate suffering three losses from four outings and are under pressure to bounce back.

Suryakumar’s potential return to action will keep him at the cynosure since the T20 World Cup follows this iteration of IPL immediately and his form and fitness will be crucial for the Indian campaign.

Advertisement

Having spent the last three months nursing an ankle injury and recovering from a surgery for sports hernia, the world's premier T20 batter Suryakumar hit the ground running with his first training session here at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday.

Along with strength and mobility exercises, Suryakumar batted without any visible discomfort to get back in the groove and gear up to come to the rescue of his struggling teammates, who have collectively failed in all departments.

Advertisement

At the top, both Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan have looked promising but neither has notched up a big score yet. The same can be said about the other Indian batters such as Tilak Varma and Naman Dhir, who, irrespective of how appealing they have looked in the middle, are yet to deliver a match-winning performance.

Even the embattled captain Hardik Pandya has not been able to inspire his side. However, for someone who has been subjected to brutal reaction from fans inside the stadiums so far, there could be some respite as the contest on Sunday afternoon will be attended by more than 20,000 children.

Advertisement

Akash Madhwal’s three-for in their last match was the only positive from the bowling front, wherein MI changed the way they used Jasprit Bumrah by giving him three overs in the powerplay but did not have enough runs to challenge Rajasthan Royals.

For DC, comeback star Rishabh Pant (152 runs) has found consistency with two consecutive fifties but he needs support from the others.

Advertisement

Enduring the worst outing so far with the ball wherein DC bowlers kept erring with the line and lengths to allow Kolkata Knight Riders pile up a humongous 272/7, the Pant-led side was short of spunk in reply with the bat to be bowled out for 166.

David Warner (148 runs) and Tristan Stubbs have been marginally better than the other batters but Delhi will hope get the more out of swashbuckling Prithvi Shaw, for whom the Wankhede Stadium is a homeground.

Advertisement

Mitchell Marsh has featured in each of Delhi’s four matches so far but the burly Australian has not been able to impose himself on the opposition. Like a few others in his camp, Marsh too will be desperate to get a big score under the belt.

Squads: Mumbai Indians: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Dewald Brevis, Jasprit Bumrah, Piyush Chawla, Gerald Coetzee, Tim David, Shreyas Gopal, Ishan Kishan (wk), Anshul Kamboj, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Kwena Maphaka, Mohammad Nabi, Shams Mulani, Naman Dhir, Shivalik Sharma, Romario Shepherd, Arjun Tendulkar, Nuwan Thushara, Tilak Varma, Vishnu Vinod, Nehal Wadhera, Luke Wood.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (c&wk), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

Time: 3:30PM IST.

Advertisement

Published April 6th, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kolkata Metro: Special Anti-Littering Squads Formed To Impose Rs 500 Fine On Commuters

Kolkata Metro:

a few seconds ago
Indiabulls Real Estate

Indiabulls Real Estate

5 minutes ago
बाल, नाखून और हड्डी...कब्र में 10 साल भी नहीं सड़ेगी मुख्‍तार की लाश, अफजाल ने बताया फ्यूचर प्‍लान

2 Constables Face Action

7 minutes ago
The acquisition aims to position the combined entity as the second-largest player in Europe's gaming sector.

Bilfinger Eyes Expansion

9 minutes ago
4.8 Magnitude Earthquake shakes New York City.

NYC Earthquake

18 minutes ago
NIA Team Attacked in West Bengal

BJP Slams Mamata

20 minutes ago
Kerala KARUNYA KR-648 Lottery Saturday

Kerala Lottery Today

21 minutes ago
Golf

Pranavi lies 20th in OZ

23 minutes ago
'Contract Recruitment In Government Departments Must Stop': Sharad Pawar Tells Students

'Contract Recruitment

24 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows Pakistan Cricket Team’s Army Like Training

Pak Team's Army Training

27 minutes ago
The video of the mob surrounding MP Danish Ali's car is going viral on social media

Danish Ali Attacked

33 minutes ago
PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

34 minutes ago
Livspace revenue growth

Livspace

36 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

LSG Eye 3rd win in IPL

37 minutes ago
Gurugram fire: 4 parked cars burnt to ashes

Gurugram Fire: Cars Burnt

39 minutes ago
Vidit Gujrathi

Gujrathi dumps Nakamura

41 minutes ago
Congress Manifesto Completely Bears Imprint Of Muslim League: PM Modi

PM Modi

42 minutes ago
Hyderabad restaurant filed defamation suit against youtube channel

Hyderabad Restaurant

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Blow to Lalu: Arrest Warrant Issued Against Ex-Bihar CM in Arms Act

    India News6 hours ago

  2. Former Babri Masjid Supporter Attacked by Mob for Praising CM Yogi, BJP

    India News7 hours ago

  3. Mumbai realty: Office transactions surge 29%, housing hits record highs

    Business News8 hours ago

  4. Shubman Gill tells Ed Sheeran to ask a question on his behalf- WATCH

    Sports 8 hours ago

  5. 'How cruel and ruthless I can be': Shaheen Afridi on losing captaincy

    Sports 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo