Delhi Capitals faced off against Lucknow Super Giants in an intense IPL encounter where Delhi Capitals emerged victorious by 19 runs. In a thrilling T20 match, Delhi Capitals posted a formidable total of 208/4 in their 20 overs, with Abishek Porel and Tristan Stubbs making significant contributions. Lucknow Super Giants fought hard but could only manage 189/9 in response. Ishant Sharma's stellar bowling performance of 3/34 earned him the Player of the Match award.

Mohammed Kaif heavily critiques KL Rahul and LSG’s blunder against DC

After losing to the Delhi Capitals last night, the Lucknow Super Giants' chances of qualifying for the IPL 2024 playoffs were seriously harmed. With just 12 points from 13 games, LSG's prospects are slim to none. Now that Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are gaining ground, even a victory in their last game against the Mumbai Indians on Friday is imperative. Though LSG was unsuccessful, a win over the Delhi Capitals on Tuesday would have greatly increased their prospects.

After winning the toss, Rahul chose to bowl first, which former India batsman Kaif criticised, pointing out how high-scoring the competition is. Kaif called out Rahul's strategic blunder, pointing out that teams that have batted first have often scored 200 or more runs. But no total has felt secure this season. Even though they let up 208 runs, LSG's spirits were lifted by Arshad Khan's explosive half-century. Nevertheless, those dreams were crushed when DC won by a score of 19 runs to preserve their playoff aspirations. Speaking on Star Sports, Mohammed Kaif said:

"Take the video analyst's computer and throw it away. They didn't go with any numbers. 200 has not been chased here at all. I am telling you this year's numbers. In all four matches, the team batting first has won. You won the toss and said you would field first,"

“The biggest mistake was the decision at the toss... So, there will be a question mark on the bowling as well. Lucknow had everything to gain from this match... I believe it was an absolute flop show from Lucknow.”