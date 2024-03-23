Advertisement

MS Dhoni has been an idol for many young cricketers in India. From batting and wicketkeeping to finishing, there are several aspects of Dhoni's game that rookies look forward to emulating. Since the best way to learn from the great man is to play with him at CSK, a talented all-rounder has come forward to express his experience of getting a takeaway from the former India and CSK captain.

Shivam Dube says he learnt the art of finishing from MS Dhoni

India all-rounder Shivam Dube says he enjoys finishing crucial games, a skill he learned from his renowned CSK teammate MS Dhoni. Dhoni is one of cricket's best finishers.

Dube scored a key 34-run cameo and shared an undefeated 66-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) to help defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets on Friday.

Summing up @ChennaiIPL's opening win of the season with Shivam Dube & Debutant Rachin Ravindra 👌👌 - By @RajalArora #TATAIPL | #CSKvRCB pic.twitter.com/r65i4T0zb9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 23, 2024

“It was amazing. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something that amazes me. That’s what I have learnt from Mahi bhai, and I try to do it every game,” Dube told IPLT20.com “It feels very good when you finish the game like this, especially during the first game of the season. So, it always feels special.” Chasing a target of 174, CSK were off to a confident start with debutant Rachin Ravindra (37) being the main aggressor. He was also the top scorer for the side.

CSK starts Post-Dhoni captaincy era with a win

The talented New Zealander praised his skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for handling the tough chase well.

“It was nice to have a partnership with Rutu. Obviously, he’s done this for a long period for Chennai,” he told Dube in the IPL video.

“The calming presence that he had and also building the partnership with Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) was pretty cool in front of the full house. The wicket was beautiful, so it made life a lot easier.” Ravindra was also amazed by the capacity Chepauk crowd cheering at the top of its voice for CSK.

“It was crazy; the crowd was incredible, one of the loudest I have ever experienced. It was unbelievable. Hopefully, we have more wins here to get the crowd going,” he concluded.

CSK play their next game against last season’s runner-up, Gujarat Titans, here on Tuesday.

(With inputs from PTI)