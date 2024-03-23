×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 18:31 IST

'That’s what I've learnt from Mahi bhai': CSK rookie credits MS Dhoni for teaching him UNIQUE skill

A talented all-rounder from CSK has come forward to express how MS Dhoni helped him develop a certain skill. CSK defeated RCB in match 1 of IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
ms dhoni during match against rcb
MS Dhoni | Image:iplt20.com
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

MS Dhoni has been an idol for many young cricketers in India. From batting and wicketkeeping to finishing, there are several aspects of Dhoni's game that rookies look forward to emulating. Since the best way to learn from the great man is to play with him at CSK, a talented all-rounder has come forward to express his experience of getting a takeaway from the former India and CSK captain.

Also Read | IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

Shivam Dube says he learnt the art of finishing from MS Dhoni

India all-rounder Shivam Dube says he enjoys finishing crucial games, a skill he learned from his renowned CSK teammate MS Dhoni. Dhoni is one of cricket's best finishers.

Advertisement

Dube scored a key 34-run cameo and shared an undefeated 66-run stand for the fifth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (25 not out) to help defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) defeat Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets on Friday.

“It was amazing. Finishing the game for Chennai is always something that amazes me. That’s what I have learnt from Mahi bhai, and I try to do it every game,” Dube told IPLT20.com “It feels very good when you finish the game like this, especially during the first game of the season. So, it always feels special.” Chasing a target of 174, CSK were off to a confident start with debutant Rachin Ravindra (37) being the main aggressor. He was also the top scorer for the side.

Also Read | Shubman Gill vows to uphold 'Gujarat Titans Way' as new IPL 2024 captain

Advertisement

CSK starts Post-Dhoni captaincy era with a win

The talented New Zealander praised his skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad for handling the tough chase well.

Advertisement

“It was nice to have a partnership with Rutu. Obviously, he’s done this for a long period for Chennai,” he told Dube in the IPL video.

“The calming presence that he had and also building the partnership with Jinx (Ajinkya Rahane) was pretty cool in front of the full house. The wicket was beautiful, so it made life a lot easier.” Ravindra was also amazed by the capacity Chepauk crowd cheering at the top of its voice for CSK.

Advertisement

“It was crazy; the crowd was incredible, one of the loudest I have ever experienced. It was unbelievable. Hopefully, we have more wins here to get the crowd going,” he concluded.

CSK play their next game against last season’s runner-up, Gujarat Titans, here on Tuesday. 

Advertisement

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 18:31 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Dating Mystery Man?

a few seconds ago
Capitol Hill

news

a few seconds ago
Avengers

Marvel Legal Controversy

4 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan

IPL 2024, PBKS vs DC Live

5 minutes ago
Cochin Shipyard surges as much as 6.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 1,067 apiece after strong Q2 results

Cochin Shipyard outlook

6 minutes ago
Chiranjeevi with Prithviraj Sukumaran

Prithviraj's No To Chiru

7 minutes ago
New Curriculum And Books For Grades 3-6 From 2024-25 :CBSE

CBSE

7 minutes ago
CM Yogi Adityanath will lead BJP's Lok Sabha elections campaign with first mega rally in Mathura.

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Gadgets for Holi

9 minutes ago
Satyaprem Ki Katha

Satyaprem Ki Katha Sequel

10 minutes ago
KKR vs SRH

KKR vs SRH live score

13 minutes ago
Death toll rises to 115 in Moscow Concert Hall attack

Moscow Live

18 minutes ago
Nostradamus' 15th-Century Predictions Resurface Amid Royal Health Concerns

Nostradamus' Predictions

28 minutes ago
Yoga exercises

Yoga For Bone Strength

33 minutes ago
Summer smoothies

Summer Smoothies

36 minutes ago
Food traditions

Food Customs

37 minutes ago
Ironic That My Colleague From The Jan Lokpal Movement Was Arrested In A Corruption Case: Anna Hazare

Ironic That My Colleague

40 minutes ago
Famous Paintings

Stolen Famous Paintings

41 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. FBI to probe Alaska Airlines incident as potential crime

    Business News8 hours ago

  2. LS Polls: In Another Jolt to Akhilesh, Janvadi Party Snaps Tie With SP

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. NIA Reveals Chennai Link to Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe Blast

    India News9 hours ago

  4. 'Welcome to Tihar Club': Conman Sukesh to Arrested Kejriwal

    India News9 hours ago

  5. Hyderabad Robbery Attempt Foiled by Mother, Daughter: Police Nab Robbers

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo