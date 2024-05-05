Advertisement

In a high-intensity T20 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Royal Challengers Bangalore emerged victorious over Gujarat Titans by securing a 4-wicket win with 38 balls left. The GT posted a competitive total of 147 runs in 19.3 overs with notable contributions from Shahrukh Khan (37 off 24) and Rahul Tewatia (35 off 21). However, Faf du Plessis' explosive 64 off 23 and Virat Kohli's 42 off 27 led RCB to victory, with Mohammed Siraj named the Player of the Match for his excellent bowling performance of 2/29. Vyshak Vijay Kumar and Noor Ahmad also made significant contributions, emerging as key bowlers for GT. This exhilarating encounter showcased the true spirit of T20 cricket, packed with thrilling moments.

Sunil Gavaskar hails Mohammed Siraj’s performance in RCB’s crucial win against GT

Mohammed Siraj was the most impressive player, winning Player of the Match for his outstanding effort against GT. Siraj was a major factor in RCB's triumph over GT on Saturday, helping them win by four wickets. His bowling stats of 4 overs, 29 runs, and two vital wickets were very helpful in keeping GT to a manageable 147 runs.

Mohammed Siraj was praised by Sunil Gavaskar for his outstanding performance in the May 4 IPL 2024 match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Siraj's emphatic dismissals of Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha set the tone for the overwhelming performance by RCB. After the openers were out of the game early, GT found it difficult to bounce back and ultimately fell victim to the RCB bowling onslaught.

RCB's imposing performance was emphasised by their victorious chase, which they finished with 38 balls remaining. Siraj's contribution deserves special mention. Siraj showed incredible strength in the face of personal difficulties during the Test series against Australia in 2020–21, and Gavaskar praised his tenacity and admirable dedication. Speaking on Star Sports, Sunil Gavaskar said:

“He realised that playing for India was important. Also, he was not established at the stage. An established player would 100 percent have gone back. When you are not established and you are looking to get your place in the team, you stick around,” “And look how spectacularly he bowled in that Gabba Test match, getting somebody like a Steve Smith out when he was batting on 55. Dismissing Smith when he has come in to bat is one thing and to get him out when he was set is another. This is the strength of Siraj, the self-belief and never-say-die attitude,”

Mohammed Siraj's crucial dismissal of Steve Smith during the historic Gabba Test, in which the Australian batsman was placed on 55 in the second innings, was again praised by Gavaskar. Siraj disclosed that he had been battling illness and wasn't in the best of health after RCB defeated GT. He was still driven to get onto the pitch and help his side win in spite of this setback. His tenacious play not only won him the Player of the Match title, but it was also vital to the survival of RCB's tournament season.

With this significant victory, RCB moved up to seventh place in the league standings with 8 points from 4 wins in 11 games. Even though RCB has had ups and downs this season, their perseverance and fortitude have helped them move up to a respectable position in the standings with a net run rate of -0.049. Siraj's contributions on and off the pitch are a source of motivation for the squad as they push for a postseason berth.