Advertisement

Chennai Super Kings got the better of Mumbai Indians in match number 29 of the IPL 2024. CSK batted first and put on a momentous total of 2-6 on the board. In reply, Mumbai Indians were in the hunt until the end but left 20 runs short. Rohit Sharma scored a scintillating century but it went in vain as MS Dhoni's 20-run blitz proved to be too vital at Wankhede.

Also Read | Starc says lack of T20 experience could be reason for initial struggle

Advertisement

Following the end of the match, MI captain Hardik Pandya was asked to express his thoughts on the match and point out how the match slipped. Pandya although did not mention any name it was clear that he was hinting at MS Dhoni.

Advertisement

Here's what he said after the culmination of the match "There's a man behind the stumps who tells their bowlers what's working, that helps".

MS Dhoni trusted Matheesa Pathirana & Pathirana didn’t let him down ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pZsMKTpRmo — Shubh (@kadaipaneeeer)

In the entirety of his career, MS Dhoni has been constantly assessing his team from behind the wickets. Hardik Pandya had the joy of witnessing the same when he played along with Dhoni, and now he understands what it's like to be at the other end.

Also Read | Why India lost the ODI World Cup 2023? Michael Vaughan's expert take

Advertisement

MS Dhoni played the match-changing innings

Mumbai Indians bowlers had done well to contain Chennai Super Kings batters with disciplined death bowling. However, MS Dhoni came with an anti-climax for them. Dhoni pummeled Hardik Pandya for 20 runs in the 20th over of the CSK innings. Dhoni's 4-ball knock proved to be extremely valuable for CSK as it constructed the winning margin for CSK.

Advertisement

While he is 42, and this season is touted as his last ever with CSK and in IPL as a player, it is hard to fathom it is the case, as Dhoni continues to impact his team's performance and considering what Hardik Pandya has said his presence behind the wickets is enough to exhume a result for CSK.