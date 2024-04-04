Advertisement

In the IPL 2024 match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals, Knight Riders dominated with a strong performance. Batting first after winning the toss, KKR posted an impressive total of 272/7 in 20 overs. Sunil Narine stood out, scoring a quickfire 85 runs and taking 1/29 with the ball. In response, Delhi Capitals struggled, managing only 166 runs in 17.2 overs. Player of the Match was deservedly awarded to Sunil Narine for his exceptional all-round performance. KKR emerged victorious by a significant margin of 106 runs, showcasing their dominance in the match.

Also Read: Head coach Ricky Ponting is 'EMBARRESED' by DC's loss to KKR

Advertisement

Rishabh Pant made a huge statement after major DRS blunder against KKR

Reflecting on the team's performance, Delhi Capitals' skipper Rishabh Pant commented on their lacklustre display in the match against Kolkata Knight Riders. The bowlers struggled as KKR amassed 272/7.

Advertisement

"Our bowlers were all over the place. We just didn't turn up on the day. Today was one of those days," Pant said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

"As a batting unit, we only wanted to keep going hard as a team. I would rather get all out as a team than not go for the target," he added.

Sunil Narine, who blazed away to 85 off 39 balls, got a life as Pant was late in calling for DRS on an outside edge by the West Indian early in the game. Narine edged an Ishant Sharma delivery to Pant behind the wickets. Pant was first hesitant to take the DRS review despite persistent demand from Mitch Marsh, but he ultimately made up his mind to do so. Unfortunately, time had passed and he was not granted the review by the time he decided. In between the overs, Rishabh Pant was seen arguing with the umpire regarding the decision. In one photo even Gambhir is seen on the field.

Speaking on the incident after the match, Rishabh Pant said that their was a problem with the screen timer because of which he did not know the time.

Advertisement

"I think it was quite loud here. At the same time, couldn't see the timer on the screen. There was some problem on the screen. But there are some things you can control, some things you can't," said Pant.

NO LOOK SIX BY RISHABH PANT....!!!! 🔥🫡pic.twitter.com/IXg736aihr — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) April 3, 2024

Also Read: Pant fined Rs 24 lakh for second over rate offence

Advertisement

Axar Patel, the lone spinner in the DC team, bowled only one over that yielded 18 runs.

"See the thought process was that we didn't want to use spinners but our fast bowlers were going through the motions. I think it is time for reflections as an individual. We need to learn from these mistakes and come out positive in the next match." Pant, who is coming off a long layoff, himself looked in fine touch as he scored his second consecutive fifty.

(With PTI inputs)