Updated April 3rd, 2024 at 15:03 IST

'There were some mistakes': RCB admit FLAWED plan vs LSG and Mayank Yadav BACKFIRED against them

RCB's plan quickly backfired as Mayank Yadav produced a spell to remember. Mayank upended RCB’s plans to walk away with impressive figures of 4-0-14-3.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
IPL 2024: RCB failed to challenge LSG at their home ground
IPL 2024: RCB failed to challenge LSG at their home ground | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • 4 min read
Mayank Yadav ripped through the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batting line-up in the RCB vs LSG match in IPL 2024 on Tuesday. RCB had a strategy in place against the super-quick Mayank Yadav at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium and it was using his extreme pace against him. It sounded like a smart plan on paper and it is not even an unfamiliar approach in top-flight cricket.

However, the plan quickly backfired as Mayank produced a spell to remember. Mayank upended RCB’s plans to walk away with impressive figures of 4-0-14-3. On a slightly gripping Chinnaswamy pitch, Mayank clocked consistently north of 150 kmph and used angles wonderfully to rattle Virat Kohli and Co. And he succeeded in his plans. He helped Lucknow Super Giants win their IPL 2024 match by a princely 28-run margin to go fourth on the table with four points.

ALSO READ | 'I WANT TO PLAY for India': IPL's latest fast-bowling beast Mayank Yadav makes his ambitions clear

IPL 2024: How RCB's plan against Mayank Yadav backfired

Mahipal Lomror, who came in as an impact sub, was a distant spectator from dugout when Mayank unleashed his fury, but he was candid enough to explain RCB's failure in detail.

"Honestly, our plan was simple…to use his (Mayank) space against him. It's a small ground and the ball flies here. So, our overall plan was just to use his pace and not to go against it.

"But there were some mistakes which happened and I think we need to be very clear about what we're going to do if someone is bowling every ball at 150 clicks. We need to be clear in our heads," said Lomror, who has the experience of playing Mayank in local cricket, in the post-match press meet.

However, Lomror said playing Mayank in local tournaments is quite different from playing him in a top-tier event like the IPL.

"I knew what Mayank brought to the table, and knew a little bit about his bowling. But in those local tournaments, you will not get this skiddy kind of track that we had here tonight, the local pitches are more damp. But yeah, he is bowling really well," said Lomror.

A quick glance back at two match situations can validate the words of Lomror.

Anuj Rawat attempted a couple of ramp shots but the left-hander saw the ball whizzing past his ribs and ears and Mayank's 152 kmph thunderbolt carried far too much pace in it for Glenn Maxwell to impart timing to his pull, turning it into a wimpy top-edge to Nicholas Pooran.

It was Maxwell's 16th duck in IPL, and second in four matches this season.

ALSO READ | 'India found its fastest bowler': Foreign cricketers bow down to LSG's pace sensation Mayank Yadav

RCB have a lot to think about after a third loss in IPL 2024

But that was not the only time the RCB thinktank’s -- comprising captain Faf du Plessis, head coach Andy Flower and director of cricket Mo Bobat -- calculations went awry on the night.

For reasons known best to them, the Royal Challengers benched Vysakh Vijayakumar, their best bowler against Kolkata Knight Riders with figures of 4-0-23-1.

The pacer used the knuckle balls and slower bouncers to good effect in that match to check the free-stroking KKR batters, and he could have been invaluable on a tacky deck against LSG.

As Quinton de Kock and later Nicholas Pooran waded into them with a mix of slices, cuts and pulls, RCB quickly ran out of bowling options.

Perhaps, LSG skipper KL Rahul offered them the best lesson on preparation for a match.

"The chat was very simple - there's a bit of help on the wicket, try and use the wicket, not to go for the yorkers really quickly," said Rahul.

Will it spark a re-evaluation in the RCB board room? 

(with PTI inputs)

Published April 3rd, 2024 at 15:00 IST

Whatsapp logo