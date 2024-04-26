Advertisement

With just over one month remaining for the start of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, the assertions regarding, what will be the final combination of Team India, are at large. Former players like Sanjay Manjrekar and Harbhajan Singh have already given their say on the likely playing XI of India, and entering the bracket is the legendary match-winner of India, Yuvraj Singh. Singh, who has been named as the ambassador for the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, has weighed in on the situation of veteran cricketers Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Also Read | India star doesn't forget to mention his stats before T20 WC

Advertisement

As the next generation is brimming to showcase their mettle on the international front, there are polarising views associated with the place of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in the T20 side. Both the players took a sabbatical of a kind from the T20I cricket following the culmination of the T20 World Cup 2022 and returned to action in January 2024 against Afghanistan. Since their return their slot in the T20 team has become a subject of discussion. Recently former England captain Michael Vaughan urged the chief selector Ajit Agarkar to make the brave call, and in Manjrekar's squad for the T20 World Cup, Kohli has been omitted.

Advertisement

Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar BLASTED after 'ridiculous' IND T20 World Cup selection

Regardless of all the opinions flowing, former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh has backed Kohli and Sharma. According to Singh, both players have served the country exceptionally and earned the right to walk out when they wish to.

"As you get older people start talking about your age and they forget about your form," Yuvraj started. These guys have been great players for India and they deserve to go (retire) when they want," Yuvraj Singh said to ICC ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Notably, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has already disseminated that Rohit Sharma will captain Team India in the upcoming T20 World Cup. Thus, his place is fixed. As for Virat Kohli, for someone who has made over 4000 runs in T20Is and carries an average of 51, scoring at a strike rate of 138, it might come as a tough call to keep him out.

Advertisement