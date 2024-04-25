Advertisement

In the upcoming IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, the Sunrisers hold a slight advantage with their decent run in the IPL 2024 so far compared to RCB's poor run. With players like Abdul Samad, Mayank Agarwal, and Rahul Tripathi in SRH's squad, and Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, and Glenn Maxwell in RCB's squad, this promises to be a thrilling T20 encounter at 7:30 pm today.

Aakash Chopra backs struggling RCB ahead of their match against dominating SRH

Aakash Chopra, a former cricket player for India, has highlighted that Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) still has a chance in the IPL 2024 playoffs, even with their current standing. On Thursday, April 25, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, RCB—who has only won one of their last eight games—will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Chopra recognised that the RCB, under the leadership of Faf du Plessis, is in a difficult situation. He acknowledged that the team had not performed well enough throughout the event. Chopra claims that RCB's current record makes this season the "joint-worst" in IPL history. He expressed optimism about their future, though, saying that even if they have a difficult path ahead of them, it is still possible for RCB to turn things around and contend for the postseason. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akash Chopra said:

Bangalore are not yet out. Of course, it's extremely difficult. They are at the bottom of the table. In fact, this has become the joint-worst season in their history, that you have played so many chances and have only two points,"

RCB is now at the bottom of the table with six straight losses. They only managed one win in the competition, which came against PBKS in Bengaluru. After that, they struggled mightily.

Despite this unsatisfactory run, Chopra maintained confidence in the team's capacity to turn things around. The former player for India emphasised the RCB's tenacity and their track record of pulling off comebacks. He underlined how crucial it is to win games for the squad as well as their devoted supporters, who have supported them wholeheartedly. Aakash Chopra added:

However, there are two ways of playing. One is to accept defeat. This team will not accept defeat. They know how to fight and have a very loyal fan base. At times you play for the respect of your fans, that they gave you love and you will give them respect. In any case, you play to win and you give your best. You will definitely expect that from this team,"