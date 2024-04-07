Advertisement

The RR vs RCB saw Virat Kohli in action at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur, where he was able to unleash himself and contribute with runs. Kohli came back to his winning ways as he secured a ton and put Bengaluru in the driving seat. But Rajasthan Royals, as unpredictable as they look, gained the edge when Jos Buttler put up a hundred for his team and led the Royals towards a formidable victory. Despite putting up numbers for RCB, Kohli came under scrutiny for his less aggressive ton in a limited-overs format. He has now offered a justification for his performance.

Virat Kohli offers details in his under-aggressive ton vs RR in IPL 2024

During the innings break, Virat Kohli opened up on his low-attacking batting approach. While the batter reached his half-century in 39 balls, he eventually paced up after that. Speaking about his innings, the veteran Indian cricketer suggested that he wanted to keep the bowlers in turmoil.

“If we get the change of pace and lengths right, we should be good. I'm not coming in with premeditation. I was 12 of 10, I don't want to be over-aggressive, want to keep the bowler guessing. They want me to go hard and get me out,” Virat Kohli said.

India's Virat Kohli reacts while fielding during an IPL 2024 match between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur | Image: BCCI



“It's just experience and maturity. I play the conditions and have the game ready. Doesn't seem there's dew hope it's the same. Balls didn't come on to bad, felt you couldn't get under bat,” the Star-India batter added.

Virat Kohli broke records that evening as he produced his eighth century in the Indian Premier League and his ninth in T20 International cricket. After he and captain Faf du Plessis cobbled together a partnership of 125 runs, he set the stage for the RCB in their innings. Following the captain's dismissal, Virat assumed the task of igniting the fire in RCB innings.

The veteran Indian cricket player also achieved the notable milestone of 7500 runs. Furthermore, Kohli became the first RCB batsman to amass 8000 runs in T20s. But his knock went in vain as RR chased down the given target to secure a commanding win at Jaipur.