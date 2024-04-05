Advertisement

The Punjab Kings secured a thrilling victory against the Gujarat Titans in a riveting contest. Batting first, the Titans posted a commendable total of 199/4 in their allotted 20 overs, with Shubman Gill's brilliant unbeaten 89 off 48 deliveries leading the charge. In response, the Kings displayed remarkable resilience, reaching the target of 200 with just 1 ball to spare, courtesy of Shashank Singh's stellar unbeaten 61 off 29 balls. Shashank Singh's outstanding performance earned him the well-deserved "Player of the Match" title. The match, filled with exciting highlights, took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Stuart Broad opines on what went wrong for Gujarat Titans against PBKS

Punjab Kings defeated Gujarat Titans in their devastating home opener in the 2024 Indian Premier League. Showing off his skills, Shubman Gill scored an undefeated 89 runs off just 48 balls. But in the latter moments of the innings, Gill was denied vital strike opportunities despite his outstanding performance.

The match, which took place on Thursday, April 4, at the Narendra Modi Stadium, was exciting. The Shubman Gill-led team appeared to have a stronghold in Ahmedabad after winning their last two home games against Mumbai and Hyderabad. Gujarat's aspirations were dashed, though, as Shikhar Dhawan's Punjab Kings successfully chased down a 200-run mark with three wickets and one ball remaining.

Wake me up when ruturaj or patidar can do this #ShubmanGill #IPL2024 pic.twitter.com/ZDVMQnf9Mz — 𝔸𝕪𝕒𝕒𝕟 (@Retired_hurt) April 5, 2024

Gujarat Titans were able to find some solace in Shubman Gill's outstanding performance. His unbroken run of form made a big difference in the team's total. Former England cricketer Stuart Broad said after the match that he thought Gujarat may have won if Shubman Gill had faced more deliveries. Broad emphasised how Gill's short playing time affected the team's ability to score runs, implying that it might have changed the result in Gujarat's favour.

Gujarat Titans were set to continue their winning streak in their first round of IPL 2024 matches at home and were taken aback by the home defeat. Speaking on Star Sports, Stuart Broad emphasised:

"He played some beautiful shots as well, particularly a six off Rabada where he hit it dead straight. Just a classical beautiful cricket shot. But I just I think they would have won the game, actually, if Shubman Gill had faced 60 balls, you see there he faced 48 getting 89. He just got a bit starved of the strike in the power play and then starved of the strike in the last couple of overs," "But he's a high-quality player and, you know, for someone taking on such responsibility, captaining a franchise at his age to be able to go up, I think that means will mean a huge amount to him," "Actually, although he didn't get 100 to have to go and lead from the front and and set a good total, it was a good total. It didn't end up being a match winning total. But it was, you know, any time he set 200 in a T20 game, you know, you've put it well,"