For the Mumbai Indians and the Indian Cricket Team, Rohit Sharma has been a prominent player who has drawn attention throughout the IPL 2024 season. The cricket player received an inordinate amount of encouragement after Hardik Pandya unsuspectingly dethroned him as captain of the Mumbai-based franchise. Now that MI's final IPL 2024 game is history, there is a lot of conjecture that Rohit's time with Mumbai ended in 2024. He may be available for bid the following season and join a different team. A former Australian cricket player has weighed in on the conversation, speculating as to whether or not Rohit's time with the Mumbai Indians is up.

Was IPL 2024 Rohit Sharma's final year in Mumbai Indians? Aussie great offers verdict

Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson, while speaking on the JioCinema match day broadcast, believes that this is the last of Rohit Sharma in MI and that he could head off to another franchise in the upcoming edition of the IPL.

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after he reaches his century during the IPL 2024 match between the Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium | Image: BCCI



"This could be Rohit Sharma's last game for Mumbai Indians. You never know how exactly are going to things play out after this season but what an incredible player he has been and a leader for the Mumbai Indians. To have so much success with the franchise and him being so entrenched in the Mumbai Indians family," Watson said.

Watson added that the call to replace Rohit with Hardik Pandya as the skipper of the franchise was wrong, and that he is a respected leader

"But for me personally, I think that was the wrong call. Because he is such a well-respected leader. It just shook-up the team, knowing that they could move on next season potentially and have Hardik Pandya to as captain. This could be his swansong for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. So, I am sure that he is going to go out on a great note," he said.

In what could have been his final match for the Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma put up a 38-ball 68, but that was not enough to keep Mumbai ahead of LSG as they faltered heavily. When Rohit walked back after his innings, he received a standing ovation from the Wankhede Crowd as they paid their respects to the batter, who will now feature in the T20 World Cup 2024 and will lead India as the skipper.