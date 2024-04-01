Advertisement

In yesterday's IPL match, the Delhi Capitals (DC) set a strong target of 191/5 in their 20 overs. In response, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) managed to score 171/6 in their 20 overs, resulting in a 20-run victory for the Delhi Capitals. Khalil Ahmad was awarded the Player of the Match for his impressive bowling performance of 2/21 in 4 overs. The top performances included David Warner's 52 off 35 balls and Matheesha Pathirana's 3/31 in 4 overs for DC, while for CSK, Ajinkya Rahane scored 45 off 30 balls and Mukesh Kumar took 3/21 in 3 overs. The match, held at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, offered exciting moments and noteworthy plays.

Ravi Shastri makes a bold statement regarding MS Dhoni’s future with CSK

Mahendra Singh Dhoni captivated the audience in Sunday's Indian Premier League game with a captivating performance that brought back memories for many in Visakhapatnam. Dhoni's season-opening batting performance was noteworthy despite CSK's defeat against the Delhi Capitals, as he amassed an unbeaten 37 from 16 balls. Fans were in awe at his dramatic appearance, which featured three sixes and four fours. Even though Dhoni's efforts fell short of helping CSK win, his tenacious performance—which included a boundary and a one-handed six in the last over—showcased his renowned ability. Even with Dhoni's exceptional skill, CSK could only muster 171 for six against Delhi's 192 to win.

The Indian cricket team's previous head coach, Ravi Shastri, has provided commentary on the change in captaincy at Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the current Indian Premier League (IPL). Prior to the first match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) between CSK and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), MS Dhoni announced that he was giving up the captaincy to rookie batter Ruturaj Gaikwad. CSK has won both of its games under Gaikwad's direction, and MS Dhoni has been actively coaching the young player during his time in charge.

Regarding Dhoni's decision to step down as captain, Shastri shared his thoughts, speculating that the 42-year-old veteran is probably in his last IPL season. Speaking on Star Sports, Ravi Shastri said:

"This is MS Dhoni's last season okay, very clear. You know, it depends on how his body copes with everything, whether he plays the whole season or doesn't play the whole season, only time will tell." "But what he has done is that he said, I [Dhoni] don't want to give the job to Ruturaj halfway through the tournament. Be in the hot seat from the outside, I am watching from the back, if he needs some help I'm there to help him out. But I [Shastri] think as compared to the year when Jadeja was captain, MS will take more and more of the backseat and probably contribute just in a little way between the drinks break or something like that," "He'll give him the freedom, I see him giving him the freedom to go and express himself and if he needs to be corrected then you know,"

CSK will now be seen in action against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, April 5th, 2024. The Ruturaj Gaikwad-led team is currently second on the IPL table after their loss to DC.