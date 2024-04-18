Advertisement

In a healthy interaction with KL Rahul, Ravichandran Ashwin reminisced about his Chennai Super Kings days and admitted he initially thought he would retire as a CSK player. Ashwin, who hosted Rahul on his official channel, asked his guest of this time about his experience of representing his home state of Karnataka in IPL as well. While discussing the subject with KL, Ashwin recalled what he used to think earlier in his career.

What an impactful introduction to the future white ball captain of #IndianCricketTeam .... #RavichandranAshwin aptly decribes the KAPTAAN ....



Good to see the interview on occasion of Birthday of @klrahul #KLRahul #LucknowSuperGiants#IPL2024 #IPLonJioCinema #ipl pic.twitter.com/XSOMp0kv8t — Harsh Pal Trehan (@harsh_hpt)

Also Read | KL Rahul reveals his definition of gentleman of the game

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls the time when he used to think he would retire at CSK

Ravichandran Ashwin made his IPL debut in the year 2008. Playing for CSK, Ashwin quickly became a revelation and the India call-up followed. He spent a total of seven years with CSK and was instrumental in the franchise's success. After the 2015 IPL season, Ashwin had to part ways with CSK, as the franchise received a two-year ban. Following that, Ashwin has donned four more IPL outfits- Rising Pune Supergiants, KXIP (Punjab Kings), Delhi Capitals, and Rajasthan Royals- only to look back and realise that a Chennai player playing for Chennai isn't a customary case anymore.

"I still remember, I used to play at CSK for almost all of my early, early years. I used to always think that I'll play for CSK and I'd be retiring at CSK, that's the feeling because as a cricketer you always feel right from your club cricket and state cricket, you play somewhere, you are comfortable, you enjoy it, finish there. But that suddenly changed, the landscape of it changed, and players could go into the auction."

Advertisement

Also Read | Rohit Sharma admits he does not fancy IPL's Impact-Sub rule

Ravichandran Ashwin's statistics as a CSK player

R Ashwin represented CSK for a total of 8 seasons. He played a total of 97 matches for Chennai and took a total of 90 wickets. He also proved to be handy with the bat on occasion and still carries the mettle of an all-rounder. Ashwin's best season in the iconic yellow jersey came in 2011, when he picked 20 wickets, and finished fourth in the Purple Cap race. His contribution with the ball proved to be vital in CSK retaining the IPL title that year.