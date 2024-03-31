'Time for Punjab to relook': Even PBKS owner Preity Zinta is concerned with PBKS' performance

Advertisement

In the Lucknow Super Giants' second match of the IPL 2024 season, the hosts beat Punjab Kings, and Mayank Yadav demonstrated his bowling abilities by getting three crucial wickets. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, and star Nicholas Pooran all made big contributions as the home team scored 199 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing eight wickets. De Kock led the assault with a half-century (54), while Pooran and Krunal, with 42 and an unbeaten 43, also contributed heavily. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings reacted with two wickets each.

The opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow got Punjab Kings off to a good start in their pursuit for 200 runs. After Bairstow was gone, the Lucknow Super Giants replied, and Dhawan's brave fifty-ball seventy runs were eventually inadequate as wickets dropped all around him. Mayank Yadav, making his debut, proved to be Lucknow's hero, grabbing three crucial wickets to secure the victory. Even with two wickets from Mohsin Khan, Dhawan's superb performance was insufficient to save Punjab Kings from losing.

Preity Zinta is concerned about the Punjab Kings' performance in the IPL 2024

In light of the current IPL 2024 season, Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings franchise, voiced faith in the team's capacity to recover. Despite a difficult start with one victory and two losses in their first three matches, Zinta emphasised the squad's tenacity and drive. She emphasised the tournament's competitive character and recognised the team's need to recover and perform consistently. With the competition still in its early stages and numerous matches remaining, Zinta feels hopeful about the Punjab Kings' chances for the rest of the season. Preity Zinta also praised Mayank Yadav of the Lucknow Super Giants team for his amazing effort on the pitch.

Congratulations to 21 year old Mayank Yadav for such an impressive IPL debut ! Wow !!! The fastest ball of IPL 2024 !!! 155.8 kmph 🔥🔥 Time for @PunjabKingsIPL to re look at our game & come back stronger. Well played LSG ! #LSGvPBKS #Mayankyadav — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 30, 2024

Punjab Kings is currently in the 6th position after playing 3 matches, winning 1 and losing 2 with a net run rate of -0.337. They will now face-off against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4, 2024.