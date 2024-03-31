×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 15:06 IST

'Time for Punjab to relook': Even PBKS owner Preity Zinta is concerned with PBKS' performance

PBKS ownership expresses concern over team's performance, signaling need for reassessment. Preity Zinta emphasizes "Time for Punjab to relook."

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Preity Zinta and Shikhar Dhawan
Preity Zinta and Shikhar Dhawan | Image:BCCI/IPL
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

In the Lucknow Super Giants' second match of the IPL 2024 season, the hosts beat Punjab Kings, and Mayank Yadav demonstrated his bowling abilities by getting three crucial wickets. Quinton de Kock, Krunal Pandya, and star Nicholas Pooran all made big contributions as the home team scored 199 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing eight wickets. De Kock led the assault with a half-century (54), while Pooran and Krunal, with 42 and an unbeaten 43, also contributed heavily. Sam Curran and Arshdeep Singh of the Punjab Kings reacted with two wickets each.

The opening combination of Shikhar Dhawan and Jonny Bairstow got Punjab Kings off to a good start in their pursuit for 200 runs. After Bairstow was gone, the Lucknow Super Giants replied, and Dhawan's brave fifty-ball seventy runs were eventually inadequate as wickets dropped all around him. Mayank Yadav, making his debut, proved to be Lucknow's hero, grabbing three crucial wickets to secure the victory. Even with two wickets from Mohsin Khan, Dhawan's superb performance was insufficient to save Punjab Kings from losing.

Advertisement

Also Read: LSG coach Morne Morkel heaps MASSIVE PRAISE on pacer Mayank Yadav

Preity Zinta is concerned about the Punjab Kings' performance in the IPL 2024

In light of the current IPL 2024 season, Preity Zinta, co-owner of the Punjab Kings franchise, voiced faith in the team's capacity to recover. Despite a difficult start with one victory and two losses in their first three matches, Zinta emphasised the squad's tenacity and drive. She emphasised the tournament's competitive character and recognised the team's need to recover and perform consistently. With the competition still in its early stages and numerous matches remaining, Zinta feels hopeful about the Punjab Kings' chances for the rest of the season. Preity Zinta also praised Mayank Yadav of the Lucknow Super Giants team for his amazing effort on the pitch.

Also Read: MS Dhoni makes the day of a specially abled fan on a wheelchair - VIDEO

Punjab Kings is currently in the 6th position after playing 3 matches, winning 1 and losing 2 with a net run rate of -0.337. They will now face-off against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad on Thursday, April 4, 2024.

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 14:39 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kurodanomics

End of Kurodanomics

a few seconds ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024, GT vs SRH Live

a minute ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan on PBKS' plight

3 minutes ago
INDI Alliance's Mega Rally at Ramlila Maidan being held in the backdrop of Kejriwal's arrest

INDI Mega Rally LIVE

4 minutes ago
pm modi

election campaign

4 minutes ago
zomato

Zomato receives GST penal

5 minutes ago
Viral Video Shows A Man Seen Riding Bull On Busy City Street | WATCH

Man Riding Bull On Street

5 minutes ago
Mayank Yadav

New pace sensation

7 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Assam Chief Minster Himanta Biswa Sarma in Guwahati

India News LIVE

11 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka Jets Off

11 minutes ago
Weightlifting

Knee Pain Troubles

13 minutes ago
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna upon LK Advani

Bharat Ratna

15 minutes ago
Saif Kareena

Saifeena Back In Mumbai

17 minutes ago
SBVP Protests in Puducherry

ABVP Puducherry Protest

17 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores

17 minutes ago
Beachwear

Beachwear Essentials

18 minutes ago
The military service exemption given to Ultra Orthodox Jews has become a point of contention in Israel, leading to many protests.

Israel's Central Bank

19 minutes ago
BJP

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Four Arrested For Attack On Interfaith Couple In Hyderabad

    India News8 hours ago

  2. Unseen pictures from LSG vs PBKS match as Lucknow emerge victorious

    Galleries14 hours ago

  3. Video of Woman Lying on Airport Luggage Conveyor Belt Receives Backlash

    India News15 hours ago

  4. Kamal Haasan Mourns 'Brother' Daniel Balaji's Death: Agony Of Young...

    Entertainment19 hours ago

  5. 13 Arrested for Shooting Porn Videos in Bungalow Near Lonavala

    India News19 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo