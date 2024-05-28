Advertisement

Following a non-stop high-octane action of over two months, the IPL 2024 came to an end on Sunday, May 26, 2024. Considering the thrillers the competition produced in its duration, the final may not have given a fitting end, yet it could be deemed as an immensely successful season. Since, there is a lot to reflect on about the IPL 2024, in this piece, let's contemplate the biggest controversies that took place in the cash-rich league.

While various debatable events occurred in IPL 2024, paying heed to all might be an endless exercise. Thus, ruminating about the topic, six incidents have made it to the top, let's dwell on each one of those, one at a time. Here are the 6 of the biggest controversies of IPL 2024.

1.) Virat Kohli no-ball controversy

The incident took place during the RCB vs KKR IPL 2024 match number 36. Chasing a huge target of 223 runs, Virat Kohli was on song and looking ominous for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, his stay was curtailed in the third over itself, when Harshit Rana bowled a full toss, which Kohli played and failed to keep it down. The airborne was taken by Rana and Kohli was adjudged out. The RCB batter wasn't happy with the call and took the review as he thought it was a no-ball, but upon watching the replay several times the TV umpire corroborated with the on-field official and hence a debatable dismissal transpired. On his way back to the pavilion, Virat Kohli gave an earful to the on-field umpire.

2.) Harshit Rana flying Kiss

During the league match between KKR and SRH, Kolkata Knight Riders bowler Harshit Rana went for an animated celebration after dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad batter Mayank Agarwal. His flying-kiss send-off to Agarwal was criticised by many and he was found guilty of a Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL's Code of Conduct. For breaching the code of conduct, Rana was slapped with a 100% fine and a one-match ban.

Sealed with a kiss 🫣



Watch #KKRvSRH with #IPLonJioCinema now in Bengali 🤩#TATAIPL #IPL2024 #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/w2mf87HVa0 — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

3.) DRS Glitch in IPL 2024 Final

The clouds of controversy loomed over the IPL 2024 final between KKR and SRH. As SRH were chasing a meagre total of 114, Rahmanullah Gurbaaz and Venkatesh Iyer had ascertained Kolkata's victory however in the run-up to the end, Gubaaz was adjudged LBW, which he referred to the third umpire. The third umpire checked for an inside edge but did not find anything conclusive. On live commentary, Ravi Shastri said Ultraedge and ball-tracking provisions are not working. To the dismay of Gurbaaz, the third umpire ruled in SRH's favour. A failure of technology in the final is a huge matter of contention but since it did not have any impact on the result, it got overshadowed by the grandeur of the final and delightful celebration that ensued.

4.) Hardik Pandya getting booed

Not exactly a controversy, but Hardik Pandya as the new Mumbai Indians captain made some of the top headlines during the IPL 2024. Fans reproached Rohit Sharma's sacking as the skipper of MI captain from the outset and they expressed their discontent by booing and jeering Hardik Pandya. Pandya endured a hostile reception from the crowd at different venues. Even the home crowd of Wankhede did not spare him.

🚨 Toss News 🚨@mipaltan have elected to bowl against @ChennaiIPL at Wankhede Stadium.



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/2wfiVhdNSY#TATAIPL | #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/Yk7Yuy00do — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

5.) MS Dhoni says no to Daryl Mitchell

MS Dhoni played as a full-fledged finisher for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. Dhoni's batting coincidently came during the 18th and 20th over for the majority of the season. However, once he used to come in he used to go full-blown at it. But there came an instance during the CSK vs PBKS match which emanated striking arguments. It was the 20th over of the CSK innings, and batting first they were seeking to collect as many runs as possible in the final over. MS Dhoni was on strike and during the second ball of Arshdeep Singh's over, Dhoni denied an easy single to Daryl Mitchell, who is also a proven striker of the ball. Dhoni drew criticism for his act, and the subject picked up even more fire as CSK lost the match.

Daryl, you have the best seat in the house! Relax 😎#TATAIPL #CSKvPBKS #IPLonJioCinema #MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/NaM8jGqIUj — JioCinema (@JioCinema)

6.) MS Dhoni-RCB no handshake incident

CSK and RCB squared off in a match where the stakes were too high. Both the teams battled it out for the left-out playoff spot. RCB emerged victorious and their celebration went on for longer than usual. MS Dhoni, who was waiting for the RCB players to simmer down, lost patience and went off the field without shaking hands with the opposition team players.

