×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

'Top of the order, FANTASTIC': Cummins applauds Nitish Reddy for his all-round masterclass vs PBKS

All-rounder Nitish Reddy received a lot of praise from SRH captain Pat Cummins after his all-around performance helped them upset Punjab Kings.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy
Pat Cummins and Nitish Reddy after the SRH vs PBKS match | Image:Instagram/@patcummins30
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked up another tip-tier win at the Mullanpur Stadium against the Punjab Kings. The Pat Cummins-led side clinched success. While the team seemingly struggled with the bat in away conditions, the masterclass display by all-rounder Nitish Reddy was something that no one can forget. Reddy was clinical in SRH setting up a target that the home team were not able to chase down. After the Sunrisers swept the stakes, skipper Cummins was left in awe of the young all-rounder.

Also Read: 'YOU STABBED ME IN THE BACK': Wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik goes ALL OUT out over a former ENG skipper

Advertisement

SRH skipper Pat Cummins gives Nitish Reddy his flowers for his impeccable display vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins heaped appreciation on the youthful Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy, whose all-round performance enabled them to defeat Punjab Kings by two runs in the Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

Advertisement

“He was awesome, top of the order, fantastic in the field, bowled three overs too. To get us to 180 off his bat, it was amazing,” Cummins said of Reddy.

The 20-year-old Reddy scored 64 off 37 balls to lead SRH to 182 for 9 after being called to bat, and he added one wicket from three overs to help seal the victory. The batting all-rounder was also named the player of the match for his solid display in Mohali.

Also Read: GOOD NEWS FOR SHUBMAN GILL: GT captain may get his MVP back in Playing XI

Advertisement

While reflecting on the match, Cummins said it was a great game of cricket and his side tried to remain positive.

“They bowled really well at the start, we did well to get to 182 and then defended it. The beauty of the impact player is that you feel you have really deep batting. We try to be positive, to take the game on,” Cummins said.

Advertisement

“You get 150-160, you are going to lose nine out of ten games anyway. We knew the new ball was going to be a key time. We were pretty happy (with our score),” the Cricket Australia captain further added.

Nitish Reddy demonstrated amazing fortitude in a crucial knock. After PBKS had the visitors reeling at 66 for four in the tenth over, Reddy helped SRH to 182/9. PBKS was dismissed at 180/6 after batting, despite a bold effort by Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh.

Advertisement

(With PTI Inputs)

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:51 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

2 minutes ago
NCB nabs Jaffer Sadiq

Who Is Jaffer Sadiq

3 minutes ago
Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

6 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Justin Langer

Langer on Rohit Sharma

8 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

10 minutes ago
Border

Is Border 2 In Works?

11 minutes ago
You Asked For It, Now Pay: SC To Gautam Navlakha on Rs 1.6 Cr Bill For Security During House Arrest

SC to Gautam Navlakha

13 minutes ago
Sreeleela, Sivakarthikeyan

Sreeleela-Siva Groove

13 minutes ago
Dhanush

Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Split

17 minutes ago
Nana Patole Car Accident

Nana Patole Car Accident

18 minutes ago
Vijay on GOAT set in Russia

Vijay's Viral Video

18 minutes ago
Tamannaah Bhatia in Paiyaa

Tamannaah Revisits Paiyaa

20 minutes ago
Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil On Aavesham

20 minutes ago
iPhone

Apple India

21 minutes ago
Congress Gave Away Katchatheevu to SL, Now Silent on Matter: PM Modi

Katchatheevu Issue

25 minutes ago
education news, students, exam

NIFT Admit Cards Out

26 minutes ago
Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Pacer Prasad's BIG 3

26 minutes ago
Crime

Builder Shot Dead

32 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?

    Web Stories13 hours ago

  2. Man Sues 50 Women For Calling Him A Bad Date In California

    World13 hours ago

  3. Bengaluru Lawyer Falls Victim to Elaborate Scam, Forced to Strip

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 13 hours ago

  5. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo