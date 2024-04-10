Pat Cummins & Co have now notched up their second victory in World Cup | Image:AP

Sunrisers Hyderabad have picked up another tip-tier win at the Mullanpur Stadium against the Punjab Kings. The Pat Cummins-led side clinched success. While the team seemingly struggled with the bat in away conditions, the masterclass display by all-rounder Nitish Reddy was something that no one can forget. Reddy was clinical in SRH setting up a target that the home team were not able to chase down. After the Sunrisers swept the stakes, skipper Cummins was left in awe of the young all-rounder.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins gives Nitish Reddy his flowers for his impeccable display vs PBKS

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins heaped appreciation on the youthful Indian all-rounder Nitish Reddy, whose all-round performance enabled them to defeat Punjab Kings by two runs in the Indian Premier League at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Mohali.

“He was awesome, top of the order, fantastic in the field, bowled three overs too. To get us to 180 off his bat, it was amazing,” Cummins said of Reddy.

5️⃣0️⃣ up for Nitish Reddy 💪



5️⃣0️⃣ up for Nitish Reddy 💪

The local lad is turning it up 🔥

The 20-year-old Reddy scored 64 off 37 balls to lead SRH to 182 for 9 after being called to bat, and he added one wicket from three overs to help seal the victory. The batting all-rounder was also named the player of the match for his solid display in Mohali.

While reflecting on the match, Cummins said it was a great game of cricket and his side tried to remain positive.

“They bowled really well at the start, we did well to get to 182 and then defended it. The beauty of the impact player is that you feel you have really deep batting. We try to be positive, to take the game on,” Cummins said.

“You get 150-160, you are going to lose nine out of ten games anyway. We knew the new ball was going to be a key time. We were pretty happy (with our score),” the Cricket Australia captain further added.

Nitish Reddy demonstrated amazing fortitude in a crucial knock. After PBKS had the visitors reeling at 66 for four in the tenth over, Reddy helped SRH to 182/9. PBKS was dismissed at 180/6 after batting, despite a bold effort by Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh.

(With PTI Inputs)