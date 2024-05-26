Updated May 26th, 2024 at 17:58 IST
Toss to play a spoilsport for Pat Cummins in KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Final? Here's what the records say
Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins will lead their respective men in the KKR vs SRH IPL 2024 Finals. The final will be played at the Chepauk Stadium, Chennai
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. This will be KKR's fourth IPL final and they will be looking to lift their third IPL trophy. Meanwhile, SRH will be participating in their third IPL final and looking to win their second IPL trophy.
As both teams, gear up to battle it out in Chennai to decide who comes out as champion of IPL 2024, there will be a lot riding on Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer to win the toss for their respective sides.
Toss is expected to play a major role in the contest and considering the recent history of tosses in IPL finals suggest it can be a key deciding factor which can play a spoil sport for Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer.
Here's how toss can impact the outcome of KKR vs SRH IPL final
Toss has over the years played a major role in deciding the outcome of the IPL Final. In the past 16 finals of the tournament, 10 have been won by the team that has won the toss. Only six teams in history of IPL has a team won the toss and went on to lose in IPL finals.
Hence looking at the history the toss becomes ever more crucial and can play a spoil sport for Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins or Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer if they do go on to lose the toss.
The Impact of Toss in IPL finals
- 2008: CSK vs RR: RR win toss and match
- 2009: DC vs RCB: RCB win toss, lose
- 2010: CSK vs MI: CSK win toss and match
- 2011: CSK vs RCB: CSK win toss and match
- 2012: CSK vs KKR: CSK win toss, lose
- 2013: CSK vs MI: MI win toss and match
- 2014: KKR vs KXIP: KKR win toss and match
- 2015: CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, lose match
- 2016: RCB vs SRH: SRH win toss and match
- 2017: MI vs RPS: MI win toss and match
- 2018: CSK vs SRH:CSK win toss and match
- 2019: CSK vs MI: MI win toss and match
- 2020: MI vs DC: DC win toss, lose match
- 2021: CSK vs KKR: KKR win toss, lose, match
- 2022: GT vs RR: RR win toss, lose match
- 2023: GT vs CSK: CSK win toss, win match
Published May 26th, 2024 at 17:58 IST