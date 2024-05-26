Advertisement

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are all set to face Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the final of IPL 2024 at the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai. This will be KKR's fourth IPL final and they will be looking to lift their third IPL trophy. Meanwhile, SRH will be participating in their third IPL final and looking to win their second IPL trophy.

As both teams, gear up to battle it out in Chennai to decide who comes out as champion of IPL 2024, there will be a lot riding on Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer to win the toss for their respective sides.

Advertisement

Toss is expected to play a major role in the contest and considering the recent history of tosses in IPL finals suggest it can be a key deciding factor which can play a spoil sport for Pat Cummins and Shreyas Iyer.

Also Read | Blessing in disguise for Pat Cummins? Here's how SRH have edge in final

Advertisement

Here's how toss can impact the outcome of KKR vs SRH IPL final

Toss has over the years played a major role in deciding the outcome of the IPL Final. In the past 16 finals of the tournament, 10 have been won by the team that has won the toss. Only six teams in history of IPL has a team won the toss and went on to lose in IPL finals.

Advertisement

We added some Marina Magic to the Pre-Final photoshoot! 😎



A Saturday seaside 🌊 spotlight with the 2⃣ captains 💜 🧡#TATAIPL | #TheFinalCall | #Final | #KKRvSRH | @KKRiders | @SunRisers | @ShreyasIyer15 | @patcummins30 pic.twitter.com/1lyr8ZKb2j — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Hence looking at the history the toss becomes ever more crucial and can play a spoil sport for Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins or Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer if they do go on to lose the toss.

Advertisement

Also Read | Pat Cummins to take Shane Warne's IPL Legacy forward if he wins final

The Impact of Toss in IPL finals

Advertisement

2008: CSK vs RR: RR win toss and match

2009: DC vs RCB: RCB win toss, lose

2010: CSK vs MI: CSK win toss and match

2011: CSK vs RCB: CSK win toss and match

2012: CSK vs KKR: CSK win toss, lose

2013: CSK vs MI: MI win toss and match

2014: KKR vs KXIP: KKR win toss and match

2015: CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, lose match

2016: RCB vs SRH: SRH win toss and match

2017: MI vs RPS: MI win toss and match

2018: CSK vs SRH:CSK win toss and match

2019: CSK vs MI: MI win toss and match

2020: MI vs DC: DC win toss, lose match

2021: CSK vs KKR: KKR win toss, lose, match

2022: GT vs RR: RR win toss, lose match

2023: GT vs CSK: CSK win toss, win match