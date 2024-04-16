Advertisement

Travis Head absolutely pummeled the RCB bowlers at every corner of the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The Aussie opened the batting for SRH along with Abhishek Sharma. The SRH batters amassed a 108-run partnership. Sharma eventually departed after scoring 34. Head however continued the attack and completed his first ever IPL 2024 hundred. He took 39 balls to get to his ton.

Also Read | IPL 2024, RCB vs SRH Live Score & Updates

Advertisement

RCB vs SRH: Travis Head completes first IPL century

Travis Head has been in terrific form since the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. After playing a knock of his life in the final of the World Cup, he has carried forward his great run and now made his presence felt in the IPL 2024 as well. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head has been given the onus to put the momentum behind the team, and till now he has played his part perfectly. Courtesy of his performance, SRH all of a sudden is looking like a dominant performance.

Advertisement

𝗠𝗮𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗜𝗣𝗟 𝗛𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗿𝗲𝗱!



A century off just 39 deliveries for Travis Head 🔥🔥



4th Fastest in IPL history!



Follow the Match ▶️ https://t.co/OOJP7G9bLr#TATAIPL | #RCBvSRH pic.twitter.com/25mCG5fp4C — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru skipper Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bowl in the Indian Premier League match against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Advertisement

Hard-hitting batter Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, who have had below-par showings this season, are not part of the RCB playing XI, while right-arm pacer Lockie Ferusion has been included in the side.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins will go into the contest with an unchanged side.