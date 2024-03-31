Advertisement

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Trent Boult expressed his support for his ex-teammate, Hardik Pandya, advising him to 'ignore the distractions' amid the recent booing from crowds during matches in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in the current IPL season.

Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya

Taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma this season after his stint with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has faced criticism from fans unhappy with the leadership change. Trent Boult reassured that the negative reactions from the crowd will fade over time and encouraged Pandya to stay focused and not let it affect him.

“It is something you cannot control, as professional sportspeople it is what you are exposed to in a way. You have to block out the white noise and focus on the job, (but) it is easier said than done," Boult told the media here at the Wankhede Stadium.

“There are a lot of passionate fans in this country and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure, he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job,” Boult added.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' seasoned spinner Piyush Chawla believes that the team's fortunes will turn around once they secure their first win in the IPL, especially after a disappointing start with two consecutive losses. Chawla also stated that Pandya has managed to stay unfazed by the situation.

“Well, that you can't really help because you know, they are a crowd and whatever they are doing is beyond our control so we can't really say what they are doing. The way Hardik has taken it...he is just focusing on the game, he is not even worried about what the crowd is doing and once we get a win under our belt, things will be totally different."

(With PTI inputs)

