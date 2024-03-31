×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 31st, 2024 at 21:08 IST

'It is easier said than done': Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya against boos from MI fans

Hardik Pandya has faced criticism from fans unhappy with the leadership change at Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult
Hardik Pandya and Trent Boult | Image:IPL/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On Sunday, Rajasthan Royals' fast bowler Trent Boult expressed his support for his ex-teammate, Hardik Pandya, advising him to 'ignore the distractions' amid the recent booing from crowds during matches in Ahmedabad and Hyderabad in the current IPL season.

Also Read: 'This is MS Dhoni's last season': Ravi Shastri gets into the GENIUS mind of MSD reveals his CSK POA

Advertisement

Trent Boult backs Hardik Pandya

Taking over the captaincy of Mumbai Indians from Rohit Sharma this season after his stint with Gujarat Titans, Hardik Pandya has faced criticism from fans unhappy with the leadership change. Trent Boult reassured that the negative reactions from the crowd will fade over time and encouraged Pandya to stay focused and not let it affect him.

Advertisement

“It is something you cannot control, as professional sportspeople it is what you are exposed to in a way. You have to block out the white noise and focus on the job, (but) it is easier said than done," Boult told the media here at the Wankhede Stadium.

“There are a lot of passionate fans in this country and speaking of Hardik specifically, he is one of my favourite Indian cricketers and I do not think the booing will hold out for too long. I am sure, he is one of those guys who can put it aside and focus on the job,” Boult added.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians' seasoned spinner Piyush Chawla believes that the team's fortunes will turn around once they secure their first win in the IPL, especially after a disappointing start with two consecutive losses. Chawla also stated that Pandya has managed to stay unfazed by the situation.

Also Read: Which are the Top-5 Fastest balls in IPL history? Where do Umran Malik and Mayank Yadav rank?

Advertisement

“Well, that you can't really help because you know, they are a crowd and whatever they are doing is beyond our control so we can't really say what they are doing. The way Hardik has taken it...he is just focusing on the game, he is not even worried about what the crowd is doing and once we get a win under our belt, things will be totally different." 

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement




 

Advertisement

Published March 31st, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rainfall

'Orange Alert' in NE

a few seconds ago
Pedestrian Accidents

Road Accidents

a minute ago
Priya Malik and Karan Bakshi

Priya Malik Welcomes Son

a minute ago
Gujarat Titans Pacer Mohit Sharma

Mohit Sharma on IPL

3 minutes ago
Amitabh Bachchan in a still from Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham...

Big B's K3G Trivia

5 minutes ago
Babar Azam during the ODI World Cup 2023

Shaheen on Babar Azam

8 minutes ago
Yash's family, Ram Charan family

Stars Celebrate Easter

8 minutes ago
Triple murder in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow

Triple Murder in Lucknow

9 minutes ago
BJP MP convoy attacked

BJP MP's Convoy Attacked

9 minutes ago
Crew Box Office Collection

Female Led Heist Movies

12 minutes ago
No Parking, Halting on Mathura Road, Bhairon Marg Tomorrow: Delhi Police

Mathura Road

13 minutes ago
Vijay Deverakonda

Vijay On Dissing Debutant

13 minutes ago
Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan Fan

15 minutes ago
AIFF member Deepak Sharma arrested for assaulting two female Players

Deepak released on bail

17 minutes ago
Christina Ricci

Christina On Finances

18 minutes ago
Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington

Reese On Kerry

18 minutes ago
Sussane Khan

Hrithik With Saba-Sussane

19 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Meme

20 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP Releases 9th List For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. Zodiac Signs With The Best Sense Of Humour

    Lifestyle8 hours ago

  3. Ahead Of Maidaan, Other Sports-Dramas To Watch

    Web Stories8 hours ago

  4. Zodiac Signs That Are Incompatible With Each Other

    Lifestyle9 hours ago

  5. BSF Foils Intrusion Attempt, Recovers China-Made Pak Drone in Punjab

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo