On Friday, March 22, 2024, Chennai Super Kings will play Royal Challengers Bangalore in the much-awaited inaugural match of the 2024 Indian Premier League. This match not only ushers in the revival of the spectacular game of cricket, but it also paves the way for the historic contest between MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. With strong lineups on both sides, the competition at the legendary MA Chidambaram Stadium is sure to get off to an exciting start.

Faf du Plessis is excited for MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in the IPL opener

Excitement is building for the March 22 match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chepauk Stadium as the IPL 2024 season draws closer. The Royal Challengers Bangalore captain, Faf du Plessis, voiced his excitement for the match, emphasising the buzz around the match between two of cricket's biggest names, MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli. With this match, they will begin their 17th IPL season, demonstrating their ongoing success as the tournament's main sketching.

After handing over the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad just before the IPL season began, Dhoni sets out on a new path, while Kohli returns to the pitch after his paternity leave.

After a demanding training session, Du Plessis expressed pleasure with the team's preparations for RCB before the match. He stressed that the best way to start the Indian Premier League (IPL) season is to see two of cricket's greatest players from India, Kohli and Dhoni, battle it out on the pitch. In a video posted by RCB, Faf du Plessis said:

"It has been a really great week, Andy and Mo have done some incredible things. We really gel together as a squad, so it has been good preparation. Obviously, what better way can you start the IPL, than the game you have tomorrow, two of India's greatest - MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli in the opening match of the IPL, so everyone is just excited for the game,"

With the IPL 2024 season drawing near, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni have different goals in mind for their on-field exploits. In order for Kohli to guarantee his spot in the Indian team for the forthcoming T20 World Cup in the Caribbean and the USA, the forthcoming IPL season is an important platform. With hopes of playing for his nation in the competition, Kohli wants to prove his mettle and guarantee his place by dominating the Indian Premier League.

However, as he approaches the end of his IPL career, Dhoni seems to be shifting his attention to a mentoring role. The seasoned wicketkeeper is still committed to helping Chennai Super Kings win an IPL championship, even if he has given up the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad. Dhoni's top objective is leading and coaching the squad, using his extensive knowledge to help CSK win the competition.