Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Updated April 1st, 2024 at 16:00 IST

'Unbelievable. You're not a true human being': Australia legend Shane Watson STUNNED by India star

CSK vs DC: 26-year-old Rishabh Pant returned to competitive cricket in this IPL after recovering from a horrifying car crash in December 2022.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk
Shane Watson
Shane Watson | Image:Grade Cricketer
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
 Rishabh Pant finally made a return to competitive cricket in 2024 as he captained Delhi Capitals in Indian Premier League 17. Pant did not play any competitive cricket since December 2022 after a horrific car crash and it took him more than a one and a half years to make a full recovery. Now, Pant is back and he firing on all cylinders in IPL 2024. Pant scored 51 off 32 balls against CSK on Sunday to power his side to a win. 

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson was impressed with Pant's mentality as he said that if Rishabh Pant's journey from a near death car accident to hitting one handed sixes in a space of 15 months does not inspire someone then they are probably “not true human beings”.

IPL 2024: Shane Watson lauds Rishabh Pant

The 26-year-old returned to competitive cricket in this IPL after recovering from a horrifying car crash in December 2022. The flamboyant batter had suffered multiple injuries, which required a major knee surgery and an extensive rehabilitation. After two scratchy innings in the opening two games, Pant gave a glimpse of his devastating best as he hammered four boundaries and three maximums, including his trademark hand-off-the-bat six, to notch his maiden fifty of the season.

"It's inspirational, no question about it. To think that Rishabh had the ability to do this tonight, after the injuries that he sustained is unbelievable," Watson said on JioCinema.

"You're not a true human being if you're not inspired by Rishabh Pant, the way he was able to come out and turn it on like that. It took him a little while to find his feet but once he let those shackles off, he played some 'Rishabh Pant' shots, and they were extraordinary.

His knock helped Delhi Capitals register a 20-run win, their maiden victory of the season, over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

"It really was something special. I thought it might take him a few games, if not towards the backend of the IPL, to be able to play an innings like that.

Watson, who worked with Pant during his stint at Delhi Capitals' assistant coach added "But knowing him, that doesn't surprise me. He's so desperate to be the best he possibly can, and that showed tonight," Watson added.

It was Pant's resilience and mental strength that helped him make an early recovery. 

(with PTI inputs)

Published April 1st, 2024 at 15:49 IST

