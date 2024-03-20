Advertisement

The pace merchants frequently take the stage in the colourful Indian Premier League (IPL), where each delivery promises drama and excitement. IPL has seen a variety of fast bowlers unleash their wrath on the cricket pitch, from Shaun Tait's thunderbolts to Umran Malik's sheer speed. As the IPL 2024 season starts on March 22, 2024, we discover stories of excitement, tenacity, and pure speed as we consider the quickest deliveries ever made in the Indian Premier League.

1. Shaun Tait

Top of the list with a booming delivery timed at a scorching 157.71 kmph is Shaun Tait, the definition of sheer speed. Known as one of the quickest bowlers in cricket history, Tait was a fierce bowler for the Rajasthan Royals who would leave batsmen terrified in their crease.

2. Lockie Ferguson

When Lockie Ferguson fired a blistering delivery at IPL 2022, reaching a speed of 157.3 kmph, his explosive pace rocked the IPL stadium. Opposing batters are terrified of Ferguson because of his explosive pace and deadly yorkers. Ferguson is still a formidable opponent.

3. Umran Malik

Umran Malik, India's newest fast bowler, made his IPL 2022 debut with a booming delivery measured at 157 kmph. Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, has piqued the interest of cricketers and spectators alike, predicting a bright future for Indian fast bowling.

4. Anrich Nortje

During the 2020 Indian Premier League, Anrich Nortje's lightning-fast speed startled batters as he often reached over 150 km/h. His explosive bowling, which included a thunderbolt against the Rajasthan Royals that clocked in at 156.22 kmph, were crucial to the Delhi Capitals' march to the finals, demonstrating his capacity to perform well under duress.

5. Umran Malik

Umran Malik makes another appearance on the list, this time with a searing delivery at 156 kmph during the IPL 2022. The young speedster's ability to regularly deliver at a scorching pace has positioned him as a game changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian cricket.

Fastest deliveries in the IPL history

Shaun Tait: 157.71 kmph

Lockie Ferguson: 157.3 kmph

Umran Malik: 157 kmph

Anrich Nortje: 156.22 kmph

Umran Malik: 156 kmph

Anrich Nortje: 155.1 kmph

Umran Malik: 154.8 kmph

Anrich Nortje: 154.7 kmph

Dale Steyn: 154.40 kph

Kagiso Rabada: 154.23 kmph

As we marvel at these incredible feats of speed and ability, one thing becomes clear: the IPL is more than simply a cricket spectacular; it is a celebration of talent, passion, and the unwavering pursuit of perfection. With each delivery, these fast bowlers leave a legacy that will inspire future generations while reminding us of the everlasting charm of the gentleman's game.