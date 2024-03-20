×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

UNLEASHING THUNDER: Exploring the fastest deliveries in IPL history

Delve into the speed demons of IPL history as we unravel the fastest deliveries ever bowled in the tournament's pulsating matches.

Reported by: Aryan Suraj Chadha
Umran Malik
Umran Malik | Image: BCCI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

The pace merchants frequently take the stage in the colourful Indian Premier League (IPL), where each delivery promises drama and excitement. IPL has seen a variety of fast bowlers unleash their wrath on the cricket pitch, from Shaun Tait's thunderbolts to Umran Malik's sheer speed. As the IPL 2024 season starts on March 22, 2024, we discover stories of excitement, tenacity, and pure speed as we consider the quickest deliveries ever made in the Indian Premier League.

1. Shaun Tait

Top of the list with a booming delivery timed at a scorching 157.71 kmph is Shaun Tait, the definition of sheer speed. Known as one of the quickest bowlers in cricket history, Tait was a fierce bowler for the Rajasthan Royals who would leave batsmen terrified in their crease.

2. Lockie Ferguson

When Lockie Ferguson fired a blistering delivery at IPL 2022, reaching a speed of 157.3 kmph, his explosive pace rocked the IPL stadium. Opposing batters are terrified of Ferguson because of his explosive pace and deadly yorkers. Ferguson is still a formidable opponent.

3. Umran Malik

Umran Malik, India's newest fast bowler, made his IPL 2022 debut with a booming delivery measured at 157 kmph. Malik, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, has piqued the interest of cricketers and spectators alike, predicting a bright future for Indian fast bowling.

4. Anrich Nortje

During the 2020 Indian Premier League, Anrich Nortje's lightning-fast speed startled batters as he often reached over 150 km/h. His explosive bowling, which included a thunderbolt against the Rajasthan Royals that clocked in at 156.22 kmph, were crucial to the Delhi Capitals' march to the finals, demonstrating his capacity to perform well under duress.

5. Umran Malik 

Umran Malik makes another appearance on the list, this time with a searing delivery at 156 kmph during the IPL 2022. The young speedster's ability to regularly deliver at a scorching pace has positioned him as a game changer for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Indian cricket.

Fastest deliveries in the IPL history

  • Shaun Tait: 157.71 kmph
  • Lockie Ferguson: 157.3 kmph
  • Umran Malik: 157 kmph
  • Anrich Nortje: 156.22 kmph
  • Umran Malik: 156 kmph
  • Anrich Nortje: 155.1 kmph
  • Umran Malik: 154.8 kmph
  • Anrich Nortje: 154.7 kmph
  • Dale Steyn: 154.40 kph
  • Kagiso Rabada: 154.23 kmph

Also Read: Rinku Singh powers KKR in practice match with massive six off Starc

Advertisement

As we marvel at these incredible feats of speed and ability, one thing becomes clear: the IPL is more than simply a cricket spectacular; it is a celebration of talent, passion, and the unwavering pursuit of perfection. With each delivery, these fast bowlers leave a legacy that will inspire future generations while reminding us of the everlasting charm of the gentleman's game.

 

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 12:50 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Rajamouli with MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani's Oscar Speech

a few seconds ago
Golf

Queen Sirikit Cup

a few seconds ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

a minute ago
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri in Swiss

2 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

5 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

9 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

11 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

12 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

13 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

14 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

15 minutes ago
Raveena Tandon

Raveena In White Saree

17 minutes ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

18 minutes ago
Holi 2024

Haircare Tips For Holi

19 minutes ago
pak

Pakistan, IMF

22 minutes ago
Domestic natural gas prices slashed

Reducing LNG Dependence

22 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

22 minutes ago
Apples

Hormone Balancing Foods

23 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo