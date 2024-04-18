Advertisement

Hardik Pandya is having a horrid time with the bat for Mumbai Indians and his bad run of form continued in the match 33 of IPL 2024 against the Punjab Kings.

Suryakumar Yadav starred with the bat for Mumbai Indians as he scored 78, while Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma and Tim David all played handful knocks as MI set a mammoth total for Punjab Kings to chase.

But a batter that failed once again was MI skipper Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya came into bat at number five after Suryakumar Yadav's departure. Pandya looked to right the wrong with his bat and bounce back to silence his critics.

But as it turned out Hardik Pandya failed once again as he went for big hit only to be caught at the ropes. Pandya scored only 10 runs and left his team in a precarious positon.

Netizens bash Hardik Pandya for failure against PBKS

Netizens took to social media after Hardik Pandya failed to contribute with the bat once again and let their feelings known against the MI skipper.

One fan was quick to express his surprise and say that Hardik Pandya's quick downfall is something never seen before. Saying that not only did Hardik ditched Gujarat Titans, he also ditched his good luck.

Unreal downfall of Hardik pandya.

Gujrat ko kya ditch kiya, kismat ne bhi sath chod diya. #MIvsPBKS — Shivam Singh (@VindhboyUP63)

Another fan used the iconic Karim Benzema line about his teammates, “don't pass to him, I swear on my mother's life, he's playing against us” and used it against Hardik.

Another Mumbai Indians fan wasn't too pleased and lambasted Hardik Pandya for horrible batting and bowling.

@mipaltan @hardikpandya7 can somebody explain what is Hardik Pandya doing in the team…horrible batting, ridiculous bowling and for his captaincy have no adjectives to describe…have not seen a worse captain… — gaurav (@gaugs_v)

That Dj's urge to on that IPL siren and songs after hardik pandya got out just to avoid those boos 😭😭



That Hardik Pandya run at last made everything clear. 😭😭🤣 #PBKSvMI pic.twitter.com/coqjNa5Vfx — ᴘʀᴀᴛʜᴍᴇsʜ⁴⁵ (@45Fan_Prathmesh)

Another fan was quick to point that selectors were more interested in his bowling and chose to give up on batting.

Hardik Pandya knows selectors are more worried about whether he's bowling or not. So no point wasting time in batting. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer)

Hardik Pandya and undying boos

It is safe to say that Hardik Pandya's turbulent time as Mumbai Indians skipper isn't going away any time soon.

Spectators chants Rohit Rohit and booed Hardik Pandya during toss at Mullanpur.



Let's take a moment and laugh at Virat Kohli who thought it will be stopped after his interference.#MIvsPBKS #PBKSvsMIpic.twitter.com/YTJW6bwMNj — Ctrl C Ctrl Memes (@Ctrlmemes_)

As Hardik Pandya arrived for toss, the Mullanpur stadium went up in roars of boos and chants for Rohit Sharma.