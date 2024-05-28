Advertisement

Dinesh Karthik congratulated KKR for their victory in the Indian Premier League 2024 after they defeated SRH in the final on Sunday, May 26, at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. KKR dominated the strongest team in the tournament, securing their third IPL title with an impressive eight-wicket win. Following their triumph, Karthik praised Kolkata for their achievement and extended congratulations to the team members and support staff.

Dinesh Karthik lauds KKR team for winning IPL 2024

Notably, Karthik joined KKR in 2018, replacing Gautam Gambhir as the team's captain. The Tamil Nadu-born cricketer led KKR to the playoffs that year, but they were knocked out by SRH in Qualifier 2. After captaining the team again in 2019, Karthik stepped down midway through the 2020 season, with Eoin Morgan taking over. Karthik was also part of the KKR squad that finished as runners-up in 2021, losing the final to CSK.

“Unreal performance from them, very very happy for them from the start. I think it has been a tough journey they’ve waited a decade to get this title back. I know how hard it has been for them, being around them personally as well. Very good inclusion in Gautam Gambhir, there are many from the support staff as well, you know Abhishek Nayar winning his first title after being around for 17 years,” Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Karthik went on to praise the KKR fans for their unwavering support despite the team's decade-long trophy drought. He also discussed the challenges of winning an IPL title, describing the journey as an "emotional roller coaster ride."

“So there’s plenty to be happy about but I’m really happy for the team and the city of Kolkata because they like other franchises have a massive fan following and they come in big numbers. It’s a big stadium to fill up and they come in every time the match is played there. Very well led by Shreyas Iyer, good performances by every player. Winning an IPL title is not easy, I’ve been part of this tournament. You go through an emotional roller coaster for about six weeks. It takes every inch of energy out of you. To be where they are, very proud of them and very very happy for them,” he added.