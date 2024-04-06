×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Video | Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma end rift rumours with special moment

MI has suffered defeats in all three matches they've played in IPL 2024 so far. Despite the pressures, the MI squad took a break in Daman and Diu to unwind.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma | Image:MI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have been facing a challenging period recently. Prior to the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the franchise received criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. As they grappled with the online backlash, their team's poor performance only added to their woes. Despite the pressures, the MI squad took a break in Daman and Diu to unwind.

Also Read: 'I AM THE BEST': Shashank Singh, who was signed by mistake, sends message to PBKS after 29-ball 61

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya shares beautiful moment with Rohit Sharma

MI has suffered defeats in all three matches they've played in IPL 2024 so far. Their situation worsened when Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record by scoring 277 runs against them. Speculation about the captaincy dispute between Pandya and Sharma grew after the match. However, a video from their time in Daman showed both star players sharing warm embraces and enjoying a light-hearted moment.

Advertisement

Also Read: GT vs PBKS: Picked by 'mistake' in IPL Auction, Shashank Singh scores 61 off 29 to show his worth

Advertisement

Hardik Pandya has faced considerable criticism, both on and off the field, primarily due to his captaincy role at MI. He has been jeered by fans whenever he appeared on the field. The negativity peaked during MI's home game at the Wankhede Stadium. Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has come out in support of Pandya, advising him to stay focused and concentrate on delivering results.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their next game on Friday. Suryakumar has not featured in a single game of IPL 2024 thus far because of injury concerns. He has now received a clearance from the NCA to participate in the tournament. He is expected to make it to the playing XI in MI's next game on Sunday. 

Advertisement

Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in their next match on April 7. 

Advertisement

Published April 5th, 2024 at 23:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Congress leader Charan Das Mahant

FIR Against Cong Leader

6 minutes ago
SRH vs CSK

SRH vs CSK: Standouts

9 minutes ago
WWE WrestleMania 40

WrestleMania 40

20 minutes ago
Hyderabad Traffic

Hyderabad Traffic Police

31 minutes ago
India in New York

Indian Student dies

an hour ago
Pat Cummins

Pat Cummins' ploy

an hour ago
Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj backs Dube

an hour ago
akhilesh yadav

SP Candidate's Nomination

an hour ago
Arnab Peels Through Layers Of Congress' Hackneyed Manifesto | The Debate

#ManifestoFight

an hour ago
Travel tips for Northeast India

Solo Travel Destinations

an hour ago
arrested

1 held in paper leak

an hour ago
SRH beat CSK by 6 wickets

SRH crush CSK

2 hours ago
Monkey ManMonkey Man

Monkey Man Premiere

2 hours ago
A.R. Rahman

Rahman On Veteran Singers

2 hours ago
Athiya Shetty

Athiya Not Pregnant?

2 hours ago
Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma

Hardik & Rohit share hug

2 hours ago
Green vegetables

Prevent Liver Damage

2 hours ago
Dev Patel

Dev Patel On Monkey Man

2 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Massive Fire Engulfs Power Distribution Company in Raipur's Kota

    India News9 hours ago

  2. 'Hisaab Kitaab Hoga': Shivpal's Video Goes Viral For Ahead of Elections

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  3. 'Vote Against INDI Bloc': Muslim Community Calls For Opposition Boycott

    Lok Sabha Elections14 hours ago

  4. Woman Delivers Baby Outside Jaipur Hospital After Denial of Admission

    India Newsa day ago

  5. Jaipur: Woman Delivers Baby Near Hospital's Gate, 3 Doctors Suspended

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo