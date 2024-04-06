Advertisement

Mumbai Indians have been facing a challenging period recently. Prior to the Indian Premier League 2024 season, the franchise received criticism for replacing Rohit Sharma with Hardik Pandya as captain. As they grappled with the online backlash, their team's poor performance only added to their woes. Despite the pressures, the MI squad took a break in Daman and Diu to unwind.

Hardik Pandya shares beautiful moment with Rohit Sharma

MI has suffered defeats in all three matches they've played in IPL 2024 so far. Their situation worsened when Sunrisers Hyderabad set a new record by scoring 277 runs against them. Speculation about the captaincy dispute between Pandya and Sharma grew after the match. However, a video from their time in Daman showed both star players sharing warm embraces and enjoying a light-hearted moment.

Hardik Pandya has faced considerable criticism, both on and off the field, primarily due to his captaincy role at MI. He has been jeered by fans whenever he appeared on the field. The negativity peaked during MI's home game at the Wankhede Stadium. Former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri has come out in support of Pandya, advising him to stay focused and concentrate on delivering results.

Meanwhile, Indian batter Suryakumar Yadav has joined the Mumbai Indians squad ahead of their next game on Friday. Suryakumar has not featured in a single game of IPL 2024 thus far because of injury concerns. He has now received a clearance from the NCA to participate in the tournament. He is expected to make it to the playing XI in MI's next game on Sunday.

Mumbai Indians will lock horns against Delhi Capitals in their next match on April 7.