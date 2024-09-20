Published 12:55 IST, September 20th 2024

Vikram Rathour Joins Rahul Dravid’s Coaching Staff as Rajasthan Royals Appoint Him as Batting Coach

On Friday, Rajasthan Royals announced the appointment of former India opener Vikram Rathour as their batting coach ahead of the IPL 2025. He will be a part of Rahul Dravid's coaching staff yet again.