The iconic helicopter shot has a different place for the cricket fans and it resonates with cricket legend MS Dhoni. Even after 5 years to his retirement he continues to capture the fans worldwide. Dhoni's distinct batting style, matched with the powerful circular swing of his bat, has earned him admiration and awe on cricket fields across the globe.

Recently, a heartwarming moment emerged as Dhoni taught the secrets of his signature shot to a lucky fan. In a viral video circulating on social media, Dhoni is seen patiently coaching the enthusiastic fan, sharing insights into the technique and timing required to execute the helicopter shot with finesse.

Watch The Viral Video:

For aspiring cricketers in India and beyond, witnessing Dhoni's mentorship firsthand is a dream come true. The video was posted by a fan on the social media platform X(formerly known as Twitter) with a caption that says,

MSDhoni teaching helicopter shot to a fan!😹💛. Cuteness overloaded



You just can't miss the constant smile on his face, My captain forever.#MSDhonipic.twitter.com/1RETTgGWSi — Hustler (@HustlerCSK)

The veteran Indian skipper has amazed everyone this season with his changed batting approach. He has scored 91 runs in 6 innings of the 8 matches. But the crazy this is the strike rate which went over 250 this season. And the average is infinite because no one has been able to took his wicket this season.

People In The Comment Section:

The fans in the comment section praised THALA for his gesture.

One of the users said, “The fan is Super Lucky.”

Another one said, “Witnessing MSD hone a fan's swing with his iconic grin, we're reminded love transcends the crease; our hearts soar with his, forever his crew.”

A third one wrote, “Aww, Captain Cool's joy lights up my heart, teaching his signature 'copter swish to a beaming fan - pure glee, Dhoni's legacy soaring with every sweet swing!”