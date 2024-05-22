Advertisement

IPL fever is still running high in the country, and fans are up for supporting their teams to the fullest. Meanwhile, to make them feel more related to the franchise, the broadcasters have started various kinds of giveaways. But one such giveaway didn’t go well for one fan who got a signed mini-bat from the Delhi Capitals. But later, she discovered that one big name was missing from the signatures. Rishabh Pant, the star player of the Delhi Capitals

The official broadcaster of the Tata IPL, Jio Cinema, is doing a contest on social media platform X where they ask the fans to engage and reply, and the winner will get the signed bat of the franchise. The user @khushi_1817 won the contest and was expecting the signed bat with all DC superstars. But instead of that, she got the signed bat featuring the players of the 2023 squad. The highlight of this post was that there was no Rishabh Pant in the lineup score 446 runs with an average of 40 and strike rate of almost 150.

Check out the post:

The user posted this on X with a caption that says, “Received Delhi Capitals signed mini bat Thank you @JioCinema But where is Rishabh Pant , Stubbs , JFM signatures in it ??”

But where is Rishabh Pant , Stubbs , JFM signatures in it ?? 🥹 pic.twitter.com/2l3fUWmCNk — Khushi (@Khushi_1817)

Since posting the post has gone viral and has more than 60,000 views.

People in the comment section also shared their reactions to the post.

User’s reactions to the post:

“DC owned you.”

“To get a signed bat from the greats like MP, SK, MM, RP( Povel ) is a big achievement but for DC.”

“I think a single cap signed by pant would have been much better than this...23 was horrified season... “

“@Khushi_1817

This was manufactured last year, that's why signatures of Phil Sali, Manish Pandey, Powell, Sarfaraz Khan are still there.

Pant wasn't available last season due to the accident, and Stubbs and JFM joined the team this year.

Hope you get it!”

“This is 2023 team Bat.

Phil Salt plays for KKR, Russow for PBKS.”

“It's from 2023 Ipl and Congrats. Atleast you were lucky. I have been unlucky 4 or 5 times even when I got correct answers.”