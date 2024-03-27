'I’m fully convinced it’s their PR': Virat Kohli act in RCB vs PBKS is making some fans unhappy

Advertisement

In his second match of IPL 2024, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli delivered a stellar performance, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first victory of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kohli scored a dynamic 77 runs off 49 balls, which included 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, leading RCB to a 4-wicket win. This significant win came in RCB's inaugural home game of the season, leaving the fans thrilled with Kohli's outstanding display. For his remarkable innings, Kohli was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match title and was also handed the Orange Cap.

Also Read: Virat Kohli who? Chennai SMASH Bengaluru's IPL 2024 record with GIGANTIC reception for Shivam Dube

Advertisement

Virat Kohli faces the wrath of netizens on social media

However, amidst the celebrations, Virat Kohli faced criticism from some quarters on social media. After the match, a video clip surfaced showing Kohli engaging in a video call with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In the video, Kohli was seen blowing kisses towards his wife, a moment that was captured by the cameras and broadcast to the world.

Advertisement

This act drew mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at Kohli's perceived contradiction. Despite Kohli and Anushka Sharma previously advocating for their privacy and emphasizing its importance, the public display of affection on the cricket field seemed to contradict their previous statements. "A couple who keeps shouting out loud on how much privacy matters to them but has to pull this off on the cricket ground knowing 1000 cameras surround them," commented one social media user.

A couple who keeps shouting out loud on how much privacy matters to them but has to pull this off on the cricket ground knowing 1000 cameras surround them.



Corporate folks don’t FaceTime their wives straight after a meeting in the boardroom.



I’m fully convinced it’s their PR. https://t.co/n55WvYPtlH — Yavanika Raj Shah (@yavanika_shah) March 26, 2024

Also Read: Virat Kohli fan, who touched his feet in IPL, THRASHED badly by staff; Viral video raises questions

As far as the match is concerned, PBKS scored 176/6 in 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan hitting 45 runs. In reply, RCB chased down the target with 4 balls remaining. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror finished the game for RCB. Kohli will next be seen in action during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, March 29.

Advertisement



