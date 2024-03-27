×

Updated March 27th, 2024 at 16:06 IST

'I’m fully convinced it’s their PR': Virat Kohli act in RCB vs PBKS is making some fans unhappy

This act drew mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at Virat Kohli's perceived contradiction.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli interacts with his family via facetime after the RCB vs PBKS match | Image: X (Screengrab)
In his second match of IPL 2024, Indian cricketer Virat Kohli delivered a stellar performance, guiding Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their first victory of the season against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Kohli scored a dynamic 77 runs off 49 balls, which included 11 boundaries and 2 sixes, leading RCB to a 4-wicket win. This significant win came in RCB's inaugural home game of the season, leaving the fans thrilled with Kohli's outstanding display. For his remarkable innings, Kohli was rightfully awarded the Player of the Match title and was also handed the Orange Cap.

Virat Kohli faces the wrath of netizens on social media

However, amidst the celebrations, Virat Kohli faced criticism from some quarters on social media. After the match, a video clip surfaced showing Kohli engaging in a video call with his wife, Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma. In the video, Kohli was seen blowing kisses towards his wife, a moment that was captured by the cameras and broadcast to the world.

This act drew mixed reactions from fans, with some expressing disappointment at Kohli's perceived contradiction. Despite Kohli and Anushka Sharma previously advocating for their privacy and emphasizing its importance, the public display of affection on the cricket field seemed to contradict their previous statements. "A couple who keeps shouting out loud on how much privacy matters to them but has to pull this off on the cricket ground knowing 1000 cameras surround them," commented one social media user.

As far as the match is concerned, PBKS scored 176/6 in 20 overs with Shikhar Dhawan hitting 45 runs. In reply, RCB chased down the target with 4 balls remaining. Dinesh Karthik and Mahipal Lomror finished the game for RCB. Kohli will next be seen in action during a match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Friday, March 29.

Published March 27th, 2024 at 15:48 IST

