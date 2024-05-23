Advertisement

Virat Kohli’s brilliance on the field was on full display during the IPL 2024 Eliminator, where his exceptional effort resulted in a crucial run-out, tipping the scales in favor of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Positioned at deep midwicket, Kohli charged towards the ball from deep square leg, showcasing his agility and quick reflexes. Not only did he prevent a certain boundary, but he also executed a sharp throw to catch Dhruv Jurel short at the non-striker’s end.

Virat Kohli's rocket throw ends Dhruv Jurel's stay

The stunning fielding effort saw Virat Kohli’s throw being swiftly collected by Cameron Green, who broke the stumps in a flash. Dhruv Jurel, who was batting at a run-a-ball eight, found his bat just a fraction short as the bails lit up, a dive perhaps could have saved him.

Dhruv Jurel's dismissal marked Rajasthan Royals' (RR) fourth wicket, coming at a crucial moment when RCB were under pressure after Lockie Ferguson had conceded 11 runs in the previous over, including a six to Riyan Parag. Jurel’s run-out, however, restored parity in the game, eliciting a massive roar from the Motera crowd, firmly showing their support for RCB.

Virat Kohli's athleticism and accuracy is unbelievable! pic.twitter.com/D2ZIJ3wvNo — akshat. (@StanVirat)

RR vs RCB, IPL 2024 Eliminator

Despite Rajasthan Royals' sharp bowling effort that restricted RCB to 172/8, Virat Kohli’s fielding brilliance was a highlight.

Led by Trent Boult (4-0-16-1), who produced an opening spell of 3-0-6-1, RR bowlers kept taking wickets at crucial stages to control the game.

The venerable Ravichandran Ashwin (4-0-19-2), having previously gone wicketless for a significant stretch, left an indelible mark with wickets Cameron Green (27) and Glenn Maxwell (0) on consecutive deliveries while Avesh Khan (3/44) also chipped in.