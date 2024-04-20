Advertisement

During a recent practice session at Eden Gardens, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting ace Virat Kohli were caught in a lively discussion. A video posted by KKR's official Twitter account showed Kohli using animated hand gestures as they chatted.

Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir were involved in an animated chat

Surprisingly, the two seemed to have buried the hatchet, sharing a friendly embrace during a recent match at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. This came as a pleasant turn of events considering their heated exchange after an IPL 2023 match between RCB and LSG. Now, their rapport seems to be back on track.

Check out the latest video of Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir involved in an animated chat at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. The two teams will lock horns against each other in the afternoon game of IPL 2024 on Sunday.

🔴 #KnightLive | Stay tuned for more action from KKR and RCB’s pre-match training session at Eden Gardens#AmiKKR | Gautam Gambhir | Virat Kohli pic.twitter.com/M1LFBm9dFQ — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders)

Both teams are eager to bounce back from recent losses. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are in a precarious position, having won only one of their seven matches. Another loss could put them dangerously close to elimination, especially after their recent defeat to SunRisers Hyderabad in a high-scoring game.

On the other hand, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are holding strong in second place, despite two losses in six matches. However, they'll be keen to address their bowling concerns, having failed to defend a total of 223 against the Royals, leading to a surprising defeat from a commanding position.

In their previous encounter this season, Kolkata Knight Riders comfortably defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets. Sunil Narine won the player of the match for his all-round performance.