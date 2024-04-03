Advertisement

In a tense encounter at the IPL 2024, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) faced yet another setback as they succumbed to a 28-run defeat against Lucknow SuperGiants. The match, marked by missed opportunities and a disappointing batting collapse, left RCB languishing at the bottom of the table with three losses in four games.

The disappointment was palpable as RCB’s star batsman Virat Kohli was captured on fan video punching his chair in frustration. Despite Kohli's individual brilliance, holding the orange cap as the leading run-scorer of the tournament and being the first batter to breach the 200-run mark, his efforts have not been enough to steer RCB to victory single-handedly.

The video was shared by a fan page of RCB named, ‘RCB Forever®’ with a caption that reads, “He is broken inside 😭💔.”



Reflecting on the defeat, RCB captain Faf du Plessis pointed to crucial dropped catches of Quinton de Kock and Nicholas Pooran, acknowledging the significant impact such errors can have in the high-pressure environment of the IPL. Du Plessis stressed the need for improved bowling performance, particularly in the powerplay, and highlighted the importance of building strong partnerships in batting to secure wins. This is RCB’s third defeat in 4 games, with 2 home defeats.

The match began on a challenging note for RCB as they elected to field first after losing the toss, allowing Lucknow Super Giants to set a daunting target of 181 runs. Quinton de Kock's stellar innings of 81 runs off 56 balls, embellished with eight boundaries and five sixes, along with Nicholas Pooran's explosive 40 off 21 deliveries, propelled Lucknow Super Giants to a commanding position.

Despite a promising start by Kohli and du Plessis, who forged a solid 40-run partnership in the initial overs, RCB faltered after their dismissals, experiencing a dramatic batting collapse.

