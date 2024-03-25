×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 25th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger sends internet into frenzy | WATCH

Virat Kohli, the charismatic batter of RCB, couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the fan and the Punjab Kings' captain.

Reported by: Vishal Tiwari
Virat Kohli laughs at Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger
Virat Kohli laughs at Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru not only showcased thrilling cricket action but also sparked an unexpected internet frenzy. The talk of the town was none other than Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger spotted cheering for PBKS from the stands.

Also Read: Hardik Pandya's unrespectful treatment of Rohit Sharma in MI vs GT makes fans furious; Raina reacts

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger

Virat Kohli, the charismatic batter of RCB, couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the fan and the Punjab Kings' captain. Kohli's reaction to seeing Dhawan's look-alike quickly became a viral sensation, setting social media abuzz with memes and comments.

Advertisement

On the field, Shikhar Dhawan proved his mettle with the bat, reinforcing his stature as one of the most reliable batsmen in the IPL. He scored a commendable 45 runs off 37 balls, emerging as Punjab's highest scorer in the first innings. His contribution was instrumental in helping PBKS set a competitive target of 177 runs for RCB.

Advertisement

As of the time of writing, RCB is in the midst of their chase, attempting to secure victory against the Punjab Kings. The excitement of the match, combined with the unexpected off-field entertainment provided by Dhawan's doppelganger and Kohli's reaction, has made this IPL clash even more memorable for fans across the globe.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma IRRITATED by Hardik Pandya, scolds him as he hugs him; check Akash Ambani's reaction

Advertisement

While the outcome of the match remains uncertain, one thing is clear – the unexpected appearance of Shikhar Dhawan's look-alike has added an extra layer of entertainment to an already exhilarating IPL season. As fans eagerly await the conclusion of the match, they continue to enjoy the amusing aftermath of Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to the doppelganger sighting.

Advertisement

Published March 25th, 2024 at 21:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Supriya Shrinate clarification

India News LIVE

a few seconds ago
RCB vs PBKS

RCB vs PBKS Live Score

6 minutes ago
Apple

Consumers sue Apple

8 minutes ago
Virat Kohli laughs at Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger

Dhawan's doppelganger

12 minutes ago
Randeep Hooda and Lin Laishram

Randeep-Lin's Holi

16 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut

NCW Chief Rekha Sharma

18 minutes ago
Murali Kartik and Yash Dayal

Kartik on Yash Dayal

20 minutes ago
AR Rahman at

Rahman On Punjabi Music

24 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump.

Fraud Judgement Blocked

26 minutes ago
Bachchan Holi Bash

Bachchan Holi Bash

33 minutes ago
Jay Shah and Ishan Kishan

Ishan speaks to Shah

35 minutes ago
Euphoria

Euphoria Season 3 Delayed

42 minutes ago
Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth's Holi Rajini

43 minutes ago
The judicial reforms proposed by the Benjamin Netanyahu government sparked mass protests in Israel.

Netanyahu US Visit

an hour ago
Representative image of drowning.

4 Youths Drowned

an hour ago
Five children drowned at Mahim Beach in Mumbai

Mumbai: Children Drown

an hour ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor Dating

an hour ago
UN

Israel-Gaza war

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. RSP Chief Mahadev Jankar Pledges Support to BJP-Led Mahayuti

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  2. AP Assembly Polls: Pawan Kalyan's Janasena Announces 11 More Candidates

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  3. BJP Declares Six More Candidates; All Names Out for LS Seats in Gujarat

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  4. BJP Fields State Chief Surendran Against Rahul Gandhi in Wayanad

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago

  5. BJP Fields Sandeshkhali Victim Rekha Patra Against Shahjahan's Aide

    Lok Sabha Electionsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo