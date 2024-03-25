Advertisement

The IPL 2024 match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru not only showcased thrilling cricket action but also sparked an unexpected internet frenzy. The talk of the town was none other than Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger spotted cheering for PBKS from the stands.

Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger

Virat Kohli, the charismatic batter of RCB, couldn't help but notice the uncanny resemblance between the fan and the Punjab Kings' captain. Kohli's reaction to seeing Dhawan's look-alike quickly became a viral sensation, setting social media abuzz with memes and comments.

On the field, Shikhar Dhawan proved his mettle with the bat, reinforcing his stature as one of the most reliable batsmen in the IPL. He scored a commendable 45 runs off 37 balls, emerging as Punjab's highest scorer in the first innings. His contribution was instrumental in helping PBKS set a competitive target of 177 runs for RCB.

As of the time of writing, RCB is in the midst of their chase, attempting to secure victory against the Punjab Kings. The excitement of the match, combined with the unexpected off-field entertainment provided by Dhawan's doppelganger and Kohli's reaction, has made this IPL clash even more memorable for fans across the globe.

While the outcome of the match remains uncertain, one thing is clear – the unexpected appearance of Shikhar Dhawan's look-alike has added an extra layer of entertainment to an already exhilarating IPL season. As fans eagerly await the conclusion of the match, they continue to enjoy the amusing aftermath of Virat Kohli's priceless reaction to the doppelganger sighting.