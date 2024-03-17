×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

Virat Kohli returns to India! Star-batter spotted at Mumbai Airport, to deck up for IPL 2024 season

Amid a lot of anticipation, RCB's star batter Virat Kohli has returned to India as he was spotted at the Mumbai Airport ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Reported by: Pavitra Shome
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli | Image: X
With the IPL 2024 season all set to begin soon, all eyes will be locked in over the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The franchise will feature some of the top cricketing talents of the world. As the players join the campo, the one player that the fans are looking forward to is Virat Kohli. The star cricketer has been off duty as he stays around his family after welcoming his second child with his wife Anushka Sharma. But the former Team India skipper has made his way back as he has officially landed in India ahead of the IPL 2024 season.

Virat Kohli returns to India ahead of IPL 2024 campaign, participation in tournament seemingly confirmed

Former Team India skipper Virat Kohli has officially returned to India. After taking a long break due to personal reasons, Kohli was seen in Mumbai as paparazzi gathered around to get a glimpse of the star cricketer. Virat has been off national duty to be with his wife, Anushka Sharma, as she was in the final stages of her pregnancy. The couple welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Akaay. The star batter missed out on the entire India vs England series, but now that he has returned, there is a lot of anticipation for his participation in the 2024 edition of the IPL.

Virat Kohli's return to India comes right ahead of the Royal Challengers Bangalore's unbox event, a spectacle that takes place in Bengaluru to commence the festivities of the IPL season. The star-batter is expected to make his appearance at the entertainment event and reach the team's camp to make his return.

Royal Challengers Bangalore began their pre-tournament camp sans their star player, Virat Kohli, who may take a couple more days to arrive before the club begins its IPL campaign.

The Bangalore-based IPL franchise is all set to begin its campaign in the first match of the season, and they will be up against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings, on March 22nd, 2024

Published March 17th, 2024 at 12:48 IST

