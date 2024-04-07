Advertisement

Virat Kohli's innings of 113 went futile against Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. When he started tearing down the RR bowlers, it seemed that it would be one of the classic Virat Kohli days. But as the match progressed, it became clear that it might be one of Kohli's usual days but RCB will still not be able to attain a win. Consequently, Royal Challengers Bengaluru lost the match by 6 wickets, their 4th in IPL 2024.

Virat Kohli's century went in vain

Courtesy of Virat Kohli's spectacular knock, RCB reached a total of 183 at the loss of just three wickets. Captain Faf du Plessis also played his part well. He put on 44 in 33 balls. Aside from them, no sizeable contribution came from any other batter.

Chasing 184, Rajasthan Royals lost Yashasvi Jaiswal early, but skipper Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler did not stop at anything. They pummeled the RCB bowling relentlessly and made a mockery of the target score. In the end, RR breached the finishing line with 6 wickets in hand and still five balls to spare.

Following the culmination of the match, disappointed RCB fans expressed their dismay on the social media platform X.

With this star bowling unit, RCB cannot win my area tennis ball tournament also. Seriously we dont mind losing, at least show some character and try to win.



Batting- ❌

Fielding-❌

Bowling-❌



#RCBvRR #RoyalChallengersBengaluru #ipltickets #IPLonJioCinema #ViratKohli𓃵 — salaar casefire❌ (@sahoo_chakri)

Didn't play Will Jacks

Not playing Ferguson

Lomror not in playing 11

Vyshak not given chance

Maxwell failed in all 4 matches

Faf isn't the same the way he was last year

Siraj leaking runs

But let's blame Virat Kohli who is standing alone all the time for RCB#RCB #viratkholi pic.twitter.com/cmlLYM7Sd5 — FC ABHIYA (@abhiXjiya12)

RCB Fans must ask serious questions to RCB Management 👀



You want RCB Unbox 👈

OR....

You want IPL Trophy 🏆



17th year and still the same performance by @RCBTweets 😔#RRvsRCB #RRvRCB #JosButtler #ViratKohli𓃵 #SanjuSamsonpic.twitter.com/Bhzerg87uG — Richard Kettleborough (@RichKettle07)

RCB will have to focus on the next game now

A section of the fans also blamed Virat Kohli for the defeat, but as per the statistics, it is Kohli who is doing the majority of the scoring for RCB. In 5 matches, Virat Kohli has already breached the 300-mark. He is leading the Orange Cap race with 316 runs.

While it could be a difficult loss for the RCB to shrug, but the tournament will move. RCB and Virat Kohli will return on April 11. They will next take on Mumbai Indians at home.