Advertisement

Virat Kohli is one of the biggest draws when it comes to the Indian Premier League. After MS Dhoni, Kohli is a standout figure who can draw the masses in large numbers. Kohli is an International icon and has a global fan following when it comes to cricket. The star India batter will make his return after an extended break after he welcomed his second child. However, all good things come to an end, and the same stands for Virat Kohli, as his competitive career will eventually end. But one of Virat's former IPL teammates has a gargantuan declaration over his playing longevity.

Also Read: 'This is our Time': With refreshed Virat Kohli, RCB show their confident side after WPL triumph

Advertisement

Virat Kohli's Ex-RCB teammate speaks out on the star batter's playing longevity

One of West Indies' iconic cricketers, Chris Gayle, has opened up on Virat Kohli and his prowess in competitive cricket. While worries about managing one's workload have dominated the international cricket scene in recent years, Gayle thinks Kohli is still fit and capable of playing in all formats of the game. Moreover, he added that Virat has displayed it multiple times in the past.

Advertisement

“Very unique, the one and only Virat Kohli is still going and still going very strong. Still got a lot of years left in him to play all formats. We'll see what calls he makes for himself and for Indian cricket as well,” Gayle told Cricbuzz.

India's Virat Kohli walks off the match after the innings during an IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Mumbai Indians at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru | Image: AP

In the past, Virat Kohli has displayed why he is one of the clutches players in cricket and how he can pull off a solid turnaround in a game that is slipping away from the hands. But Kohli has yet to put up an impactful display in the T20Is, and the 2024 season of the Indian Premier League will be the perfect destination for him to shine.

Advertisement

The IPL will eventually open the road to the ICC T20 World Cup, where some of the top teams will be in action in the United States and the Caribbean. While Rohit Sharma will lead the Indian Cricket Team as the skipper, Virat Kohli's status is yet to be determined.

Also Read: Ricky Ponting, Sourav Ganguly share insights on skipper Rishabh Pant's readiness for IPL 2024

Advertisement

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru will take on the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2024 season opener, which will take place on March 22nd, 2024.