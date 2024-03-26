Advertisement

The RCB fans can finally relax as they have finally clinched a match win in the IPL 2024 season. After losing the season-opening clash in a fiery encounter against the defending champions, the Chennai Super Kings. Dinesh Karthik was the highlight of the night in both matches as he delivered power-packed performances. Virat Kohli also helped RCB reach the given target, which is a significant improvement from his performance in the season opener. After the match, Kohli made sure to catch up with his family, who weren't at Chinnaswamy, but he made sure to remain connected with them despite his heavy schedule.

Virat Kohli connects with his family after RCB prevails at Chinnaswamy against PBKS

In an incredible comeback after an extensive break, Virat Kohli put up a spectacular innings of 77 runs at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The RCB fans were in for a delight as Bengaluru won their first match of the season against the Punjab Kings. After the match and the post-match ceremony, Virat Kohli was seen face timing to someone and sending off flying kisses and looked to be in a jovial mood as he was jumping around in joy and was keeping his kids entertained.

Virat Kohli on video call with @AnushkaSharma & kids after the match. 🥹❤️@imVkohli • #ViratKohli𓃵 • #ViratGang pic.twitter.com/el07A00stQ — ViratGang.in (@ViratGangIN)

Given his expressions, one can say that the 35-year-old was talking to his wife Anushka Sharma and kids, Vamika and Akaay. Despite being away, the cricketer is making sure that he is connected with his family at any moment possible.

Harpreet Brar's precise bowling fell short as Virat Kohli's magnificent half-century and Dinesh Karthik's power-hitting at the rear end enabled Royal Challengers Bengaluru overcome Punjab Kings by four wickets in an Indian Premier League encounter. RCB won the match with four balls to spare after chasing 177 with Kohli's 77 (49 balls) and Karthik's unbeaten 28 (10 balls).

PBKS' left-arm spinner Brar (2/13) dismissed dangerous middle-order batsman Rajat Patidar and Glenn Maxwell cheaply, putting RCB, chasing 177 for win, in serious peril. He also made an excellent catch to eliminate Kohli, putting RCB in peril.

(With PTI Inputs)