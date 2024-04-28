Advertisement

Indian cricketing icon Virat Kohli showcased his trademark resilience and determination as he led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to their second consecutive victory in the IPL 2024 season, dismissing criticisms about his strike rate and approach against spin bowling.

Virat Kohli says RCB played more for self-respect

Virat Kohli's masterful innings of 70 not out off 44 balls against Gujarat Titans silenced doubters who had questioned his intent, particularly following a more measured knock against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier in the week. Despite facing scrutiny, Kohli remained unfazed, asserting, "It's kind of muscle memory for me now... People can talk anything they want to, but you yourself know the game better."

Addressing RCB's position in the tournament, Virat Kohli emphasized the team's desire to perform at their best, stating, "We wanted to play more for our self-respect... we know we haven't played up to the standards required (so far in the tournament), we know we can do a lot more better and it's something which we'll try and do."

In a display of determination and adaptability, Kohli, who faced scrutiny over his middle-over strategy in the previous match, showcased his versatility by utilizing the sweep shot against the spinners en route to his unbeaten 70 off 44 deliveries. His calculated approach served as a statement of intent before Will Jacks took charge, smashing an explosive century, remaining unbeaten on 100 off just 41 balls. Together, they dismantled the 201-run target set by their opponents with a remarkable 24 balls to spare.

Talking about Jacks stunning hundred, he said, "Phenomenal, initially when he came to bat, he was annoyed that he wasn't able to strike the ball as he wanted to. The only talk was for him to stay calm.

"We know how explosive he can be when he gets going. The over from Mohit was the game changer, I was just happy to stay around and watch him go.

(With PTI inputs)

