Advertisement

In a surprising turn of events, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has voiced his strong support for the inclusion of MS Dhoni in the upcoming T20 World Cup squad. Sehwag's recommendation comes on the heels of Dhoni's outstanding performance in the IPL 2024 season, where he has demonstrated exceptional form.

Also Read: BCCI takes action against Sam Curran over umpire incident, PBKS captain admits to making mistake

Advertisement

MS Dhoni running off the field after CSK's innings | Credit: BCCI

Virender Sehwag, speaking on Cricbuzz, highlighted MS Dhoni's extraordinary statistics from the ongoing IPL season. "There's one person who has not given any statement. Check out his numbers. Look at his numbers. He has a strike rate of 255. There's no average because the man has not been dismissed even once in the ongoing season. No one has been able to dismiss him. He has scored 87 runs in 34 balls," Sehwag exclaimed.

Advertisement

Virender Sehwag further elaborated on the strategic advantage MS Dhoni could bring to the Indian team, especially in the initial rounds of the T20 World Cup. "India's first round in the T20 World Cup is going to be easy. He won't get any batting in the first round. He will only have to keep, which he is doing with CSK as well. The batting will come only against three teams - Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa. I am not considering Pakistan. Even if I consider Pakistan, he will get to bat against four teams only. Who will be better than him then," Sehwag added.

However, despite Virender Sehwag's strong advocacy, it appears unlikely that MS Dhoni will make a return to international cricket. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman announced his retirement from international cricket in August 2020, following India's exit from the ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand. Since then, Dhoni has been an integral part of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the IPL, showcasing his skills and leadership on the field.

Advertisement

Also Read: 'Give Starc as many runs. DK wasn’t getting off': Andre Russell's successful plan in KKR vs RCB game

The ongoing IPL 2024 season is speculated to be MS Dhoni's final appearance in the tournament. With his impending retirement from all forms of the game after this edition of the IPL, the chances of Dhoni donning the Indian jersey again seem slim.

Advertisement

While Virender Sehwag's endorsement of MS Dhoni's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad reflects the high regard in which Dhoni is held by many in the cricketing fraternity, it remains to be seen whether the selectors and team management will consider this unconventional suggestion.